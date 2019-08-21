Art notes
“Sanda Iliescu: Arrivals” will open with a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Les Yeux du Monde. It’s the first show of the gallery’s new season.
Look for a variety of her paintings, drawings and collages. Birds, angels and other figures appear in works united by a theme of “magic or a surprising eruption of the sacred in the mundane.” Other works in the show come from her “In the City of Zi” series and “Peter’s Park,” which she created in Zurich during her time as a Truninger Art Fellow in 2018.
Iliescu, a professor of art and architecture at the University of Virginia, received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in architecture from Princeton University. She is the author of “The Hand and the Soul: Aesthetics and Ethics in Architecture and Art” and the forthcoming “Looking Deeply: Essays on Art, Architecture and Design.”
Her awards include the National Beginning Design Faculty award in 2017 and the Rome Prize, a McDowell fellowship and the Distinguished Artist Award of the New Jersey State Council of the Arts.
The opening reception is free; reservations are required for the upcoming Lunch with the Artist event, which is $15. The exhibition can be seen through Sept. 22. For details and reservations, call (434) 973-5566, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or go online to LYDM.co.
Central Virginia Watercolor Guild members will gather for their monthly meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in Trinity Hall behind Church of Our Saviour.
Trish Crowe and Susan Stover will offer critiques of members’ paintings. Guests are welcome. For details, call (434) 977-9469.
“Small Works,” which can be seen through the end of September at Nichols Annex Gallery in Barboursville, includes works by Nancy Bass, Ron Boehmer, Philip Koch, Ken Templeton and John Murray. Look for a selection of small landscapes in oil, silkscreen and other media.
Get all the details online at frednichols.com or by calling (540) 832-3565.