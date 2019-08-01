Art notes
“Inside Out Cville: This Is What Community Looks Like!” can be seen through Sept. 29 on the wall of Violet Crown Charlottesville on Second Street Southwest, between Water Street and the Downtown Mall.
Large-scale photographs will be shown on the cinema’s exterior wall; look for black-and-white images of 120 local activists.
The public art installation is on display as the second anniversary of Aug. 12 approaches. It offers a closer look about what speaking out against injustice looks like, and what happens when a community fights back against white supremacy, systemic racism and anti-Semitism.
It was inspired by the work of street photographer and “artivist” JR and his Inside Out Project.
“Wellspring: A Portfolio of Prints Celebrating Water” can be seen Friday through Sept. 1 at The Gallery at Studio IX. A First Fridays opening reception is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Wellspring” is a Justseeds Artists’ Cooperative portfolio. It includes 12 original Risograph prints. Participating artists include Aaron Hughes, Bec Young, Colin Matthew, Eric Ruin, Jesus Barraza, Josh MacPhee, Kevin Caplicki, Molly Fair, Pete Railand, Roger Pete, Sanya Hyland, Shaun Slifer and Thea Garr.
The images are designed to stimulate thought about the precious resource of water, explore people’s contemporary relationship to water and prompt dialogue about the need for clean water everywhere.
Learn more online at studioix.co and justseeds.org/about.
“Serenity,” a new exhibition of works in watercolor, acrylics and oil by members of BozART Fine Art Collective, can be seen Friday through Sept. 27 at The Women’s Initiative. A First Fridays reception is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
As the works are on display in a mental health agency, after the reception, viewing will be by invitation on weekdays. For details, dial (434) 996-4897.
Terry M. Coffey’s new exhibition, “Poetry in Color,” will be at New Dominion Bookshop from Friday through Sept 27. Coffey’s works in watercolor calligraphy, oil and acrylic will be on display on the mezzanine; her longtime interest in calligraphy has influenced her paintings by shaping aspects of flow and graceful lines.
A First Fridays reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Shop hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (434) 295-2552.
”Meditations,” filled with mixed-media works by Sara Gondwe, is on display from Friday through Sept. 29 at Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery in North Garden.
The paintings include works in acrylics and melted crayons. For information, visit lovingcupwine.com or dial (717) 420-0031.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will present a screening of “Kiki and Kitty” at 6 p.m. Thursday. The film is about an intelligent but introverted Aboriginal woman who embarks on a unique journey of exploring race, gender, sexuality and workplace relationships after her genitals come to life as a woman named Kitty.
The film includes explicit content and is meant for mature audiences, so anyone younger than 18 must have parental permission to attend. Reservations are required, so call (434) 244-0234.
Judith Ely’s “Winding Down” will be up at Vitae Distillery from Monday through Aug. 30. Look for her work from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 715 Henry Ave.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery on the Downtown Mall will present “Brilliant Botanicals” during August.
Works by ceramic jewelry artist Jennifer Paxton, August’s featured artist, will be on display and for sale. Her handmade earthenware jewelry features a variety of textures — look for pressed plants — and glazes.
A First Fridays celebration is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Get all the details at cvillearts.org.
“Romeo Glass: Blown Glass by Minh Martin” is on view at Crozet Artisan Depot. Look for stemware, goblets, vases and sculptural items in blown glass. Mark your calendars for the Second Saturday Crozet reception from. 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 10.
Scenic Virginia’s annual Virginia Vistas Photo Contest included several Central Virginia photographers among its winners.
Robert Golub of Culpeper won the Farms & Open Spaces category with “Old Barn Sunset” and honorable mention No. 1 in the Scenic Trees category with “Pastel Sunset.” Anne Bell Scott of Charlottesville won honorable mention No. 1 in the Coastal & Chesapeake Bay category for “Hurricane Jose Offshore at Chincoteague.” Malcolm Andrews of Charlottwesville won honorable mention No. 1 in the Farms & Open Spaces category for “After the Storm.”
To purchase a 10-notecard set of winning photos for $20, plus $3 for shipping and handling, contact email@scenicvirginia.org or call (804) 643-8439 (VIEW).
The First Fridays opening reception for “Memorial: A Commemorative August Installation” by Bolanle Adeboye will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday on the main floor of Vault Virginia. It includes a 5:30 p.m. performance with a rap poetry composition by Richelle Claiborne featuring Leslie Scott-Jones and Louis “Waterloo” Hampton.
The immersive audio/visual installation is Chroma Projects’ August exhibition. The installation, which keeps the African American perspective in mind, is built around concepts of loss, remembrance and veneration. The installation sound design is by Michael Moxham. Learn more at chromaprojects.com.
Charlottesville artist Martha Farina’s “Trellis Gems” quilt has been accepted in the American Quilter’s Society’s AQS QuiltWeek — Fall in Paducah, Kentucky. The show will be Sept. 11 through 14 at the Schroeder Expo Center.
Hundreds of quilters accepted into the AQS Quilt Contest will vie for $121,250 in cash awards. The international competition includes quilts from 38 states and 16 countries. Learn more at quiltweek.com.