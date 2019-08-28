Art notes
The seventh annual show by Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle can be seen Monday through Oct. 27 in Baker Gallery at Woodberry Forest School in Orange. A reception is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7.
“Reflections” includes the work of Jon Perry, who is this year’s featured artist. His paintings of stained-glass windows from La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, represent the four seasons and reveal the inspiration of Antonio Gaudi, who was called “God’s Architect.”
Perry, who has a degree in architecture and is fluent in Indonesian, has been part of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle since 2013. He spent many years at Cornell University on the staff of The Navigators, a student organization that offers mentoring to international students and scholars.
The “Reflections” theme stirred plenty of creativity. One work by Gail Trimmer-Unterman shows the artist’s daughter reflected in her boyfriend’s sunglasses, while Sue Linthicum’s watercolor work shows an image reflected in a car bumper. Richard Young’s oil painting captures a reflection in the Middle River.
“The Socrates Project: Poisonous Plants in Virginia,” a collaborative project with the Virginia Master Naturalists, also will on display. Visitors can see educational information about plants and artworks by Firnew artists.
A People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the exhibition. For details, visit firnewfarmartistscircle.wordpress.com/.