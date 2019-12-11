Art Notes
Second Saturday Crozet offers a variety of art experiences this weekend. Find a complete schedule and map at downtowncrozetinitiative.com/crozet-second-saturdays.
»1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Crozet Artisan Depot: Terra Voce will perform selections from the duo’s CD and some new arrangements. The duo features Elizabeth Brightbill on flute and Andrew Gabbert on cello.
»1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Studio 453: Stained-glass artist Jerry O’Dell will offer an artisan open studio from 1 to 4 p.m. and a demonstration of the Tiffany method of stained glass from 2 to 3 p.m.
» 3 to 4 p.m. at Crozet Artisan Depot: Mike Sever from Wild Blue Chocolate will provide chocolate tastings and describe his bean-to-bar chocolate creation process.
» 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Barn Swallow Artisan Gallery: Crozet jeweler, fiber artist and nutrition coach Nancy Bond will share her latest jewelry and scarves and will demonstrate some healthy holiday recipes.
» 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Hamner Theater: “The Gift of the Magi” will be performed, using a adaptation of O. Henry’s classic tale by Hamner Theater’s Peter Coy. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free, but tax-deductible donations are welcomed.
» Daily through Jan. 31, 2020, at Over the Moon Bookstore: “Natural Light” is a new exhibition of oil and acrylic paintings by John Carr Russell, a Crozet artist who teaches art at St. Anne’s-Belfield School.
A Saturday Special Tour of the Alan Groh-Buzz Miller Collection led by Matthew McClendon is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia.
The collection, given to The Fralin in 1999, includes works by leading mid-20th-century artists, including Andy Warhol, Robert Indiana, Marisol Escobar, Joseph Cornell, Joan Mitchell, Isamu Noguchi and other artists.
Miller gave the collection in honor of his partner, Groh, who served as director of the Stable Gallery in New York before becoming director of the A.M. Sachs Gallery.
Docent June Heintz will lead a 45-minute Meditative Art Tour at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Fralin. It’s a chance to experience and explore art through a variety of meditative practices.
Reservations are required, so be sure to email museumoutreach@virginia.edu or dial (434) 243-2050 to save your space.
Susan Jane McCulley will sign copies of her new book, “Octabusy: How to Let Go in a Sea of Doing,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at C’ville Arts. Each page is a mixed-media collage.
McCulley, an artist, writer and member of C’ville Arts, shares the story of Octabusy, who is stressed, tired and looking for another way of doing things — which she finds in the Sea of Being.
McCulley is the author of “Buddha Cat: Learning Awareness, Presence & Self-Care from a Teacher Who Sometimes Barfs on the Bed.” Learn more at susanmcculley.com and cvillearts.org.
”Give + Take,” open through Dec. 22 at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, is turning the gallery into a swap shop, free store and surplus redistribution center. Anyone is welcome to bring items they no longer need — except for hazardous materials — for others to take, and anyone is welcome to take home items for free.
There also will be a variety of special events during “Give + Take,” including Free Lunch Week, which continues while supplies last at noon Thursday and Friday; a printmaking event on Thursday; the Gift Forest Day Market on Saturday; the Telemetry performance on Saturday; and the Sewtacular Holiday Sewathon at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
Learn more online at thebridgepai.org.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is seeking submissions of art by local LGBTQ+-identifying artists for an exhibition in January. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday.
The show is part of the continuing commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and is in dialogue with “Otherwise,” The Fralin’s exhibition.
To submit your work for consideration, email up to five photos of pieces of your work and a short artist statement to info@thebridgepai.org, using the subject line “Submission — January Show.” Works may be in any medium, including — but not restricted to — painting, photography, sculpture, film, collage, ceramics, fiber art, fashion, poetry, installation art and design. Artists whose work has been accepted for the show will be notified within about a week of the deadline.
Pieces accepted for the exhibition must be dropped off at the Bridge’s gallery on Jan. 6, 2020. For information, email info@thebridgepai.org.
The Annie Gould Gallery is presenting a holiday celebration reception is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. It offers visitors a chance to see the new group show, which will be on display through Jan. 12, 2020.
To reach the Gordonsville gallery, dial (540) 832-6352.
