Art Notes
The Piedmont Virginia Community College Visual Arts Department will open its new gallery exhibition with a catered reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the PVCC Gallery in the V. Earl Dickinson Building.
“Portals,” a series of collage works by Marie Mennes, will be in the South Gallery.
“Bloom: In Honor of the Centennial Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage,” a group show, can be seen in the North Gallery. Look for paintings, photographs, sculptures and other works by local artists Bolanle Adeboye, Stacey Evans, Aaron Eichorst, Lara Call Gastinger, John Grant, Sam Gray, Diana Hale, Lou Haney, Barbara Shenefield and Annie Temmink. The exhibit will include a collaborative work by Johnson Elementary School first-graders, who found inspiration in the history of the suffrage movement and the idea that people bloom when they are given a voice.
The exhibitions will be on display until April 8. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and during evening performances and events in the Dickinson Building. For information, go to PVCC.edu/performingarts or dial (434) 961-5362.
“Tithuyil: Moving with the Rhythm of the Stars” will be on view through May 31 at Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection. Look fora selection of works on paper by Torres Strait islander artist Brian Robinson, who will be at Kluge-Ruhe for a residency through March 8.
A Gallery Tour with Robinson is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and an opening reception is planned for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20. His Artist Talk is set for 6 p.m. March 5. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org.
Kluge-Ruhe also will present Valentine’s Day Knit at the Museum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Light refreshments will be provided at the event, which is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt or embroider.
There will be time to explore the galleries and work on current projects. If you’d like to start a new project, The Women’s Initiative will have free heart-themed patterns available, as well as red and pink yarn. No reservations are needed, and the event is free.
Hannah Cattarin, assistant curator at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia, will be the guest critic at noon Thursday for the monthly Second Street Critique at Second Street Gallery.
The event gives artists a chance to hear constructive feedback on their work from an arts professional or practicing artist. Each artist will have 10 minutes for feedback time; plan on bringing just one or two works to allow for maximum feedback time. Reservations are required; registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, so sign up soon at signupgenius.com/go/5080949abaf22a6f49-second5 and get details at second street gallery.org.
Submissions for the second Altered Book Exhibition, which is sponsored by Friends of the Fluvanna County Library, may be dropped off at the library between March 16 and 21.
Each entry must include an entry form, copies of which are available at the library.
Each artist will start with a book and reimagine it as a work of art, bringing in the subject or themes of the book. There are no limits on the materials used in the pieces.
The exhibit will be on display from March 23 to April 4, and the public will be able to vote for its favorite creations. Awards will be presented during a reception at 1 p.m. April 4. Get all the details at (434) 589-1400.
Scottsville Center for the Arts & the Natural Environment will open its Grow Oyster Reefs Exhibit with an event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at 531 Valley St. in Scottsville.
Evelyn Tickle of Grow Oyster Reefs LLC has used biomimicry techniques to create a clean concrete formula that matches that of oyster shells to help provide early-stage nutrition to growing oysters.
After opening day, the art exhibit can be seen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For information, call (434) 566-8338 or visit svilleartsandnature.org.
Tomie Deng’s work in oil on canvas and printmaking can be seen in “Be the Bravest Version of Yourself” at Spring Street Boutique.
The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 29.
