Crozet Arts will present its second Faculty Showcase fundraiser from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Crozet Arts.
Look for demonstrations and exhibits of paintings, sculpture and stained glass. Music faculty members will perform, and there will be open rehearsals in the ballet studio.
At 4 p.m., Peter Coy will present a dramatic reading of an adaptation of “The Gift of the Magi” by O. Henry. There also will be an interactive communal art project.
For tickets, which are $50, $35, $20 and $5, go to CrozetArts.org.
Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge will focus on Mardi Gras traditions during its WCBR Gallery Walk during February. New Orleans Mardi Gras posters and memorabilia from the collections of Nancy Beck, Ginger Meislahn and Ruth Wadlington will be on display.
For information, call (434) 972-2622..
“Fragile Eden,” an exhibit of underwater photography by Gary Powell, can be seen through Feb. 25 at Crozet Library.
Artist Jane Skafte will present a six-week Painting with Watercolor class for beginners and intermediate-level artists starting at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at The Center.
The class will learn a variety of techniques — dry brushing, wet brushing, blooming and blotting, for example — for depicting still-life and photographic subjects.
The class is $65; members pay $55. Space is limited, so register in advance online or in person at the welcome desk. For a complete list of materials and other information, go to thecentercville.org.
Shenandoah National Park’s annual Youth in the Park wildflower art contest is accepting entries through April 10.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Madison, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties may enter. The competition is open to students in private, public and home schools.
Each artist must submit an 8- by 10-inch flat artwork depicting one or more native wildflowers. Works may be done in acrylic, oil pastel, crayon, watercolor, pencil or charcoal, among other media. A list of wildflowers and a photo gallery for reference can be found on the park’s website. All artworks will be returned after the competition.
There will be four grade-level categories. Top winners and their families and teachers will be invited to a recognition ceremony in the park on May 9.
For complete rules and a downloadable entry form, go to nps.gov/shen/wildflower-weekend-youth-art-contest.htm. For details, call Mara Meisel at (540) 999-3500, Ext. 3282.
