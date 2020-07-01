Art Notes
» C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery is featuring woodworking artst Alex Pettigrew during the month of July, and visitors will be able to see his work in person four days a week.
The Downtown Mall gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. All staff members and customers will be required to wear masks and observe physical distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of limitations to capacity, C’ville Arts will not have a First Fridays reception this time.
July’s exhibit, “Useful Beauty and Beyond,” gives visitors a chance to see Pettigrew’s functional and decorative home and office accessories. Pettigrew uses local hardwoods to create furniture, cutting and serving boards, jewelry boxes, ink pens, clocks, pepper mills and other items that help him adhere to an old Shaker dictum: “Don’t make something unless it is both made necessary and useful; but if it is both necessary and useful don’t hesitate to make it beautiful.”
Learn more about Pettigrew, his art and the gallery at cvillearts.org and pettigrewwoodworks.com.
» William A. Royall Jr., a past president of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Board of Trustees who donated more than 100 works of contemporary and modern art to the museum over the past decade, died Thursday.
He and his wife, Pam Kiecker Royall, also created the Pamela K. and William A. Royall Jr. Fund for 21st-Century Art to support acquisition of works by emerging young global artists. Their gifts have enabled VMFA to acquire paintings and sculptures by African and African American artists, including Radcliffe Bailey, Thornton Dial, Trenton Doyle Hancock, Theaster Gates, Rashid Johnson, Charles McGill, Mickalene Thomas and Jack Whitten.
Royall received the VMFA’s John Barton Payne Patron of the Arts Award in 2018. Earlier this year, the Royalls received the Distinguished Servise Award from the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.
