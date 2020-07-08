Revalation Vineyards in Madison will present paintings by Richard Young and ceramics by Lindsay Oesterritter in the tasting room. The works can be seen through Aug. 31.

Learn more about Art @ The Vineyard's latest exhibit at revalationvineyards.com.

 The Barn Swallow continues to sell art online at thebarnswallow.com/shop. Enter the password "shopbarntoday" to browse available works; new creations are posted frequently.

The gallery will open by appointment starting Tuesday. To make an appointment to visit in person, text Janice Arone at (434) 242-2800. 

