Art notes
Nichols Gallery Annex will present “The Intimate Landscape” during August and September. The show of small works will include paintings by Frank Hobbs, Ron Boehmer, Gray Dodson, Ken Templeton and John Murray. Their approaches to nature help people appreciate the beauty and color of the world.
Also on display will be “Rivers & Totems,” Fred Phillips’ exhibition of abstract “action paintings” that evoke riverscapes and landscapes.
Fred NicholsStudio & Annex Gallery in Barboursville are open seven days a week by chance or appointment and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday through Sunday. Find details at frednichols.com or dial (540) 832-3565.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative has announced Davis Eddy, Katie Rice and Tobias Mundt as its 2019 Public Artist Collaborative Residents.
The Collaborative Residency gives the artists time and space within the Belmont gallery to team up and create enriching art together to inspire the community.
Eddy, a recent graduate of University of Virginia School of Architecture, lives in Charlottesville and works as a lighting designer and musician. His exhibitions involve sound and technology.
Rice, a writer raised in Ohio, focuses on the female experience and pursues writing as a collaborative exchange between readers and writers.
Mundt, who formerly pursued architecture, is a self-taught fiber artist and co-owner of The Hive, an arts and crafts lounge in Charlottesville. She uses sculpted wool, needle felting, weaving and rug hooking techniques to create objects and figures.