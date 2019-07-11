Art notes
Second Saturday Crozet will offer a variety of art-related events this weekend:
Craft Cville will have a pop-up market at Starr Hill Brewery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program.
Crozet Artisan Depot will present an art opening and reception for July’s featured artist, jeweler Stephen Dalton, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. His exhibit, “The Art of Whimsy,” is a show and sale of mixed-media jewelry.
Barn Swallow Gallery will offer a featured artist reception for beekeeper Nicole Balenger of Thorny Bottom Bees from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday as part of “For the Love of Bees.”
For a map and a complete schedule of Second Saturday Crozet events, go to downtowncrozetinitiative.com/crozet-second-saturdays.
Yellow Cardinal Studio/Gallery will present an Art Party from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday to honor the five painters whose works can be seen in the studio through the end of July — Karen Collins, Lizzie Dudley, Carole Zimmerman, Jane Goodman and Anne French.
Head to the second floor of 301 E. Market St. for the party. Refreshments will be served.
Art fans who missed the June 7 opening event can meet the artists; those who did attend can see all the new works that replace ones that have been sold. For information, call (434) 962-4449.
“Summertime,” which can be seen through July 27 at Northside Library, is an exhibit of diverse works by BozART Fine Art Collective members.
Look in the library’s hallway for mixed-media works by Carol Barber, oils by Randy Baskerville, acrylics by Matalie Deane, pastels by Joan Dreiser, mixed-media pieces by Sara Gondwe, photography by Gail Haile, oils by Julia Kindred, pastels by Brita Lineburger, photography by Craig Lineburger, acrylics by Shirley Paul, watercolors by Juliette Swenson and oils by Barbara Wachter.
In the Quiet Room, there will be oils by Anne Hopper, Baskerville and Dreiser, as well as mixed-media art by Gondwe.
The art can be seen from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Works by local artist Maddie Rhondeau-Rhodes can be seen in New York City in “Hell’s Kitchen,” a summer group show exhibition by Paul Booth Gallery and Last Rites Gallery.
Through Aug. 31, her paintings “time to fold” and “i’m not good at sharing her” can be seen. Rhondeau-Rhodes will participate in the opening reception on Thursday.