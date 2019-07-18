ART NOTES
“Mysteries of Montpelier,” a new exhibition in the Joe and Marge Grills Gallery in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, allows Montpelier visitors to step into the role of curator and interpret objects from the estate.
Objects range from different time periods, from Native American residency to the Civil War. They belonged to many different people, too; the objects include shoes owned by Dolley Madison, bowling pins from the duPont bowling alley, spear points owned by Native Americans and a Confederate soldier’s bayonet.
Visitors will be able to learn how the objects answer questions about the past, and they’ll be able to create their own miniature museum displays.
The exhibition is open to the public during normal business hours for free. For details, go to montpelier.org/visit/galleries-and-exhibits.
Works by more than 25 artists can be seen in carpediem exhibit, a perpetual group show at 1429 E. High St. Lillian Fitzgerald, Lily Erb and Elizabeth Geiger are the featured artists for July.
Fitzgerald created plein air paintings of a pond at different times of day throughout the year.
Erb presents “Squish V,” in which soft forms choke out a steel cage, commenting on societal restrictions placed on the human form.
Geiger is showing still-life works in which objects’ shapes are more important than their intended functions.
For details about carpediem exhibit, call (434) 989-2433.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of the University of Virginia is presenting mini-talks at 10:30 a.m. Saturday by six undergraduate students who have traveled to Charlottesville to curate “With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak.”
The student curators are Barriane Franks, Antoinette Griffin, Hannah Jeffries, Helen Martinez, Diane Proenza ands Victoria Morales Rodriguez. They will speak about the exhibition during Saturday’s tour.
As part of UVa’s broader Mellon Indigenous Arts Initiative, Kluge-Ruhe is training a new generation of curators to help address the lack of diversity in U.S. museums. No reservations are required for Saturday’s event.
In other news, Knit at the Museum is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kluge-Ruhe, so bring along your current knit, crochet or needlework projects for a relaxing evening of browsing the art exhibits and catching up on your craft time. There’s no need to make reservations, and light refreshments will be provided.