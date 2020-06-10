Artists have until June 30 to submit photographs for “Snaps from My Home,” Second Street Gallery’s new online exhibition inspired by digital camera artist David Hockney’s work. Artists from historically underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply for the exhibition, which is scheduled to launch July 17.
The application fee is $10; members pay $7. Works should be submitted in .jpg format with a minimum size of 1,200 by 1,200 pixels per image. Get all the details by emailing info@secondstreetgallery.org, or go to second street gallery.org/index.php/news/detail/call-for-artists-snaps-from-my-home.
» Second Street Gallery will present a two-part virtual workshop with Sarah Boyts Yoder at 4 p.m. Wednesday and June 24. Participants will used repurposed materials to create wors on paper.
Wednesday’s introductory session includes an artist’s talk, demonstration, exploration of techniques and an assignment. The June 24 event includes presentation of completed assignments and feedback from the group.
The event is $10; members pay $7. Reservations are required. Get all the details at info@secondstreetgallery.org or online at second street gallery.org.
» Sign up soon for Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection’s “Meet an Artist: Jenni Kemarre Martiniello,” which will begin at 7 p.m. June 18 at kluge-ruhe.org.
The glass artist’s work can be seen when a new exhibition, “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” opens at a date to be determined. Go to kluge-ruhe.org to learn more about Martiniello and her work, and to register for the event.
