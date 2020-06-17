• Charlottesville Mural Project announces two new mural projects by Sahara Clemons and Ryan Trott on separate concrete retaining walls near 120 10th St NW; they will be visible from 10th Street Northwest.
Clemons, a Charlottesville native who is studying at Rhode Island School of Design, found inspiration for her mural in her mother’s strength and perseverance.
Trott, an elementary school art teacher, was inspired by the neighboring community’s young people, and he worked with students to come up with new ideas for interacting with objects from their daily lives.
Learn more at charlottesvillemuralproject.org.
• Second Street Gallery will present a discussion and artist talk featuring Stacey Evans, Nina Burke and Gabriel Hopson via Zoom at noon June 25.
The artists will talk about “This Familiar Space,” the current virtual exhibition.
The event is free, but a Zoom link is required in advance. Make reservations at info@secondstreetgallery.org.
