Missing First Fridays art events? Several local galleries have offerings to share in safety, taking approaches as unique as they are.
•The Bridge Progressive Art Initiative will present "Faded Empire: Scenes from the Coronation," an exhibit of large paintings and miniatures by Dave Moore, throughout June. The exhibit begins with a live digital opening reception at 7 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live.
The Bridge's gallery is not open to the public at this time, but people are welcome to look at the works through the large gallery windows. To see the complete exhibition online, go to thebridgepai.org.
Moore, a Virginia-born artist and painter who studied at Virginia Commonwealth University, has been creating works of art nonstop for three decades.
To attend the reception, go to https://www.facebook.com/The BridgePA/live/.
•Starting Friday, C'ville Arts is reopening three days a week. Hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Get ready to see works by June's featured artist, jeweler Stephen Dalton of Half-Baked Ideas, in "Pattern of Whimsy."
The exhibit can be seen in an environment that will adhere to CDC safety guidelines during the pandemic. Staff members and customers will be required to wear masks and maintain safe physical distancing. Customers who need masks but don't have them will be provided with cloth masks made by C'ville Arts members.
Dalton's mixed-media jewelry includes whimsical animals and themes from nature, particularly from colors and patterns suggested by spring and summer. He will display pin/pendants, necklaces, earrings and a selection of abstract and sculptural pieces.
There will not be a First Fridays reception, as a result of space and capacity limitations. Learn more online at cvillearts.org, or dial (434) 972-9500.
• Les Yeux du Monde is presenting "Light in Darkness," a new online exhibition, through July. The exhibition, in response to the pain caused around the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, includes Lydia Gasman's "Angel of History," gold-leaf multimedia paintings on paper and panel by Dean Dass, light-filled still-life paintings by David Summers, Russ Warren's large triptych "Night Fishing at Moms" and Michelle Gagliano's "Raffaello's Palette."
Also on display will be works by three artists working in New York's Hudson River Valley — sculptors Millicent Young and Kurt Steger and painter Dorothy Robinson.
Look for the exhibition online at lydm.co and by following the gallery on Instagram and Facebook. For information, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or dial (434) 973-5566.
