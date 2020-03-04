Art notes
“Blossoms: Bold, Bashful and Beautiful” by photographer James A. Marshall can be seen in the University of Virginia Hospital Gallery from Thursday through April 31. A reception is planned for 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the UVa Hospital Gallery & Reception Room.
Marshall has worked full time on portrait and natural photography since retiring as Thomas Jefferson Professor of Chemistry in 2012. The current show reflects Marshall’s application of portrait photography techniques to floral still-life subjects. For details, call (434) 977-7377.
Quirk Gallery’s first exhibition in Charlottesville’s Quirk Hotel will present a reception with some of the artists represented in “Hello There” from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The exhibit, which will be on view through April 5, includes works by Meg Roberts Arsenovic, Tenley Beazley, Brad Birchett, Molly Anne Bishop, Judith FAE Brown, Carissa Potter Carlson, Laurie Carnohan, Stephen Clark, Sami Cronk, Sean Donlon, Hillary Waters Fayle, Suzanna Fields, Tina Frey, Susie Ganch, Lucy Gillis, Elizabeth Graeber, Sarah Hand, Carli Holcomb, Mary Holland, Chris Milk Hurlburt, Brooke Inman, Aimee Joyaux, Jeanie Keys, Shelly Klein, Joe Kraft, Rita McNelly and Beezy Bogan, Kathleen Markowitz, Michael A. Pierce, Michael-Birch Pierce, Ana Rendich, Diego Sanchez, Mary Scurlock, Morgan Slade, Leigh Suggs, Nastassja Swift, Anne Blackwell Thompson, Randy Toy, Sophie Treppendahl, Emily Wicks, Eric Yevak and Aggie Zed.
McGuffey Art Center will have an opening event for its March shows from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In the Sarah B. Smith Gallery will be “New Work,” a collection of works in wood and mixed media by Renee Balfour.
In the Downstairs North and South Hall gallery will be Frederic A. Crist’s “Transitions: Sculptures and Drawings.”
“Altered State,” the Book Arts Group Show curated by L. Michelle Geiger, Nina Burke and Polly Breckinridge, is in the Upstairs North and South Hall gallery. The mixed-media exhibition shows discarded books in reused, reimagined settings.
Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com or call (434) 295-7973.
C’ville Arts will present “Collections of Things and Memories” by painter Milenko Katic during March. A First Fridays event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Katic moved to Charlottesville in 1989 as a result of political turmoil while the former Yugoslavia was splitting into separate countries. His drawings add crayon details and then abstract brushstrokes of paint.
For details, go to cvillearts.org or dial (434) 972-9500.
Second Street Gallery will present a First Fridays reception for “By the Strength of Their Skin” and “Nature Tells Its Own Story” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with docent tours at 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. Learn more at secondstreetgallery.org or call (434) 977-7284.
“Americans Who Speak the Truth: Youth Speaking Truth” will open with a reception at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Look for 120 portraits created by Charlottesville High School students shown alongside portraits from Robert Shetterly’s “Americans Who Tell the Truth” series.
The exhibition is one of six around Charlottesville. The others include:
• “A Place Fit for Women,” an exhibit of 14 paintings of African American women, on view through April 18.
• “Created Equal: Portraits of Civil Rights Heroes” at Monticello through March 31.
• “Portraits of Change” runs through April 10 at UVa’s McIntire School of Commerce.
• “Americans Who Tell the Truth@Charlottesville” can be seen through April 10 at UVa’s Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights Office.
• “The Truth to Climate Change” closed Feb. 29 at CitySpace.
Charlottesville Camera Club members will show their work in a fine art photography exhibition through April 7 at Crozet Library.
Participating photographers are Beth Bass, Betsy Cassidy, Bill Shaw, Craig Cooper, Gary Powell, George Beller, Ginger Ferrell, Jay Hirsh, James Marshall, Jeffrey Sitler, Jim Demas, Jim Wolfe, Liz Marshall, Lynn Gaffey, Pam Morris, Ranjit Sahu, Rick Seaman, Rob Craighurst, Seth Silverstein and Vicky Eicher.
An opening reception for “Bill Atwood: FIGMENTS” is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Chroma Projects’ gallery in Vault Virginia.
The modernist architect is presenting several series of mostly constructions and collage works, which feature vividly colored, layered triangles, rectangles and arcs.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment. Learn more at chromaprojects.com.
Nominations for the Western Albemarle High School Visual and Performing Arts Hall of Fame must be submitted to assistant principal Tim Driver by Friday.
WAHS alumni, former teachers and staff members, administrators and community supporters of the arts may be nominated. Alumni must have graduated at least seven years ago.
Find the nomination form at k12albemarle.org/school/WAHS/Documents/HOF%Nomination%20Form.pdf.
