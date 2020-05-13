• Potter Nan Rothwell will be donating 30 percent of her May pottery sales to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
All pots purchased through her online store qualify, and customers can choose free delivery and/or no packing charges. Free delivery is available to customers who live within 12 miles of her studio and spend at least $50. The delivery area includes all of Charlottesville, as well as the area in the circle edged by Crozet, Free Union, Earlysville, Cismont, Lake Monticello, Woodridge, Keene, North Garden and Batesville. Rothwell also encourages people who aren't in the market for pottery items to make donations to the food bank at brafb.org.
For details, call (434) 263-4023 or email her at nan@nanrothwellpottery.com.
• Crozet Artisan Depot is offering a new online shopping site at https://crozetartisandepot.square.site/, and curbside pickup also is available.
Customers may visit the site to select arts and crafts creations from Central Virginia artisans to purchase by credit card. Pickup is available from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the historic train depot at 5791 Three Notch'd Road in Crozet. Once you arrive in the parking lot, call the store at (434) 205-4795, and the items you've bought will be brought to your vehicle.
To learn more, go to crozetartisandepot.com or facebook.com/crozetartisandepot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.