Art Notes
Photographer Frank Feigert of BozART Collective is presenting “At Home and Abroad,” his new show, through Dec. 31 at The Center.
Look for about two dozen works from Feigert’s travels. Learn more about the show by calling (434) 977-7756.
This weekend’s Second Saturday Crozet festivities will include four Crozet-area studios that are participating in the 25th annual Artisans Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:
At The Barn Swallow Gallery, potters Janice Arone and Mary Ann Burk will present their newest functional and sculptural creations in clay.
Sarah Tremaine’s handmade dresses, tunics and other garments in narural dyes and botanical prints can be seen at Sunset Farm Studio.
Two Owls Pottery will display works by Roslyn Nuesch. Her open house will include demonstrations on the wheel.
At Frederick Williamson, Fred Williamson will display fine greenwood turned bowls from local hardwoods and Greg Sandage will present silver, gold and natural gemstone jewelry.
Also part of Second Saturday Crozet will be a show and sale of creative handbags by Victoria Horner at Crozet Artisan Depot. An artist reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Horner’ a structured bags are locally made from contemporary fabrics.
Don’t forget to drop by Hamner Theater at 1408 Crozet Ave. for a workshop with Hamner Improv Troupe at 3 p.m., followed by a performance at 4 p.m. It’s all free.
For a complete list of events and a map, visit downtowncrozetinitiative.com/crozet-second-saturdays.
Head to Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum for a Gallery Tour with artists Barbara Moore and Sharon Adamson at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. They will present a guided tour of their exhibition, “Ngayulu Nguraku Ninti | The Country I Know.”
Plan to arrive early; although registration is not required, spaces fill up quickly for these programs. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org/event/gallery-tour-trusts-barbara-moore-sharon-adamson-copy/.
”Dean Dass: Venus and the Moon” will be on display at Les Yeux du Monde through Dec. 29. An opening reception is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
In his 10th solo show at the gallery, Dass will show his latest paintings on paper and in oil. Some are large, including oil-on-linen paintings at 54 inches by 84 inches. Among the works are landscapes, seascapes and newer works inspired by his collages and prints from 25 years ago, which reference video games and film stills. His newest large-scale works on paper mounted on panels include pigments, gold leaf, kaolin and other materials, and he includes pink pigments inspired by prehistoric rock formations
Dass has been professor of printmaking at the University of Virginia since 1985.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia has named Laura Minton curator of exhibitions. Minton, who started her new duties Oct. 21, is responsible for creating a comprehensive schedule of national and international exhibitions and curating rigorous scholarly projects.
Hannah Cattarin recently was promoted to assistant curator at the Fralin. She previously served as curatorial assistant.
Photographer Maria Varela will present an Artist Talk at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Campbell Hall, Room 158, at the University of Virginia. Her work can be seen in “Time to Get Ready: fotographia social,” which will remain on view at the Fralin through Jan. 5, 2020. The exhibition, filled with Varela’s photographs of social justice activism, was organized by the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago.
