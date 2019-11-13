Art Notes
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum will present a reception with artists Barbara Moore and Sharon Adamson from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s time to celebrate the completion of a new mural created by Moore and Adamson.
Refreshments will be provided. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org or dial (434) 244-0234.
“Family JAMs: Composition/Construction” will bring age-appropriate art enjoyment and learning to the Fralin Museum of Art on Saturday.
Children ages 5 to 7 and their grownups participate from 10 a.m. to noon, and ages 8 to 12 and their adults will be there from 3 to 5 p.m.
This month’s activity begins with a discussion of lead relief and wooden sculptures by Louise Nevelson, after which participants will turn scrap wood pieces into three-dimensional constructions.
Registration is required ahead of time at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu. For information, email museumoutreach@virginia.edu or call (434) 243-2050.
