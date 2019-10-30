Art notes
Wild Virginia will present its first art show ever, “Soliphilia,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at CitySpace. Look for works by eight local artists and by students from Mountaintop Montessori.
Susan Sexton paints on wood, canvas, rocks and other materials, and wild animals are her favorite subjects. Linda Carson Goodling is a sculptor, but most of her recent words are in collage and mixed media. Katie Keller creates acrylic paintings, mixed-media works, wood photo transfers and interactive art installations.
There also will be works by Lisa Kimball, Ryan Arnold, Leah Claire Larsen, Eliza Rogan and Karen Eide.
Proceeds from art sales will benefit Wild Virginia.
“Eight Women, Eyes Open” can be seen from Friday through Nov. 29 at CitySpace. The space will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, and a First Fridays reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Look for works by local artists Scheline Crutchfield, V-Anne Evans, Anne French, Jane Goodman, Lee Christmas Halstead, Chloe Raynor, Susan B. Viemeister and Carl Ziemer. There will be seascapes, landscapes and still-life paintings.
“Promises, Promises,” a collection of visual and sonic works by Aaron Terry, can be seen Friday through Dec. 1 at Studio IX. A First Fridays opening reception is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Terry’s latest works examine how different cultures process and respond to a new post-Cold War global politic and reflect how truth i determined in today’s climate.
Terry, who works in traditional and non traditional printmaking, sculpture and sound pieces, also is a DJ and musician in the band Gold Wood.
The art of Chris Butler will be on display on the mezzanine of New Dominion Bookshop during November. A First Fridays art opening is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The Virginia native has been creating music, pen-and-ink drawings and photography for more than 26 years. His recent works are emotional abstract expressionism painting.
“The Art of the Circle,” featuring the art of jeweler and textile artist Gillian Ruffa, will be on display in November at C’ville Arts on the Downtown Mall. A First Fridays celebration is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Ruffa explores symbolic and inspiring representations of the circle and the form’s presence throughout time. In her business, Striking Metal, she creates jewelry pieces with circular impressions on copper and silver, including bracelets, earrings, rings ad necklaces. Other works include her handmade scarves, which are hand dipped in distinctive dyes.
Anna Morgan’s “cloudwatching,” a series of new works on paper and sculptures, can be seen Friday through Nov. 22 at Welcome Gallery. A First Fridays reception is planned for 5 tp 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The interdisciplinary artist stains and crafts her own papers, and she finds inspiration for her subject matter in everyday that are easily overlooked, such as sidewalk cracks, oil stains, electrical wires, clouds, morning shadows and light filtering through leaves.
Morgan is an Aunspaugh Fifth-Year Fellow at the University of Virginia, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art and psychology. She explores printmaking, paper making, sculpture, poetry and photography.
Beatrix Ost will present “Illuninations & Illusions” at Second Street Gallery from Friday through Jan. 10, 2020. There will be an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a reading by Ost set for 6:30 p.m. Look for a color catalog with text by Ost, Deborah McLeod of Chroma Projects and Kristen Chiacchia, director and curator of Second Street Gallery.
The exhibition covers more than four decades of Ost’s work, which has been shown around the world, and examines her contributions as an artist, screenwriter, designer, author and style icon. The show of surrealist-inspired sculptures and paintings will be accompanied by a musical score that Abel Okugawa composed for the occasion, and adding to the multisensory effect of the exhibition will be a celebration of fragrance as an artistic medium.
“Beatrix Ost: Archaeology of the Omnivore — Paintings from the Garden Soil” will be on display Friday through Nov. 30 in Chroma Projects’ space in Vault Virginia. A First Fridays opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Ost “uses the earth from her garden to express her fascination with the emotional and psychological within the physical world, and her abiding love of this holy ground from which we were proverbially shaped,” according to Chroma’s release. The exhibit includes works on paper that use soil from Estouteville.
”Doug Young: The Slow Death of Rocks” can be seen in Second Street Gallery’s Dove Gallery through Jan. 10, 2010, and an opening reception is planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Young will present reverse painting on glass and his current body of work, which uses moths and crystals to create manmade geodes. Look for rocks and moths constructed from paper and crystals grown in his studio.
McGuffey Art Center will have a First Fridays opening for its November exhibitions from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The works can be seen through Nov. 24.
In the Sarah B. Smith Gallery, look for “Garden of Eden,” a collection of works in oil and egg tempera on linen canvas by Tatiana Yavorska-Antrobius.
Lee Alter’s “Journey” can be seen in the Downstairs North Hall Gallery. The watercolors reflect “a sense of presence, liberation and freedom over the past two years.”
“Impermanence,” a collection of watercolors and mixed-media works by Heather Owens, will be in the Downstairs South Hall Gallery.
The University of Virginia Sculpture Community will present “Off the Wall” in the Upstairs North Hall Gallery. Works by students in current UVa sculpture classes reflect a variety of media.
Will Jones will show “Between 7 and 8” in the Upstairs South Hall Gallery. His work is a 5-minute loop of a 16-millimeter film to digital video.
Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Carpediem exhibit will present paintings by Mary Anne Matteson in November amid a rotating, expanding multimedia exhibit of works by local, regional and out-of-state artists and artisans.
The opening reception is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. For details, call (434) 989-2433.
Lindsay Nolting’s paintings can be seen at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge from Sunday through Dec. 1. She will show landscapes.
Bolting studied painting and art history in Paris as a teenager. She painted abstractions in New York and Paris during the 1960s. Bolting was a charter member of the Marche Experimental d’Art Contemporain and an associate members of Abington Square Painters. When she returned to her native Virginia, she made her home in an 18th-century cottage in Fluvanna County.
City Clay’s Holiday Show and Sale takes place from Friday through Dec. 31. A First Fridays open house is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Faculty members and students have created a variety of sculptural and functional pieces, including holiday-themed items, and everything will be for sale. Learn more at (434) 293-0808.
Fralin After Five festivities will keep The Fralin Art Museum at the University of Virginia open until 8 p.m. Friday. The event is co-hosted by University Records, a group of musicians, vocalists, rappers, songwriters, producers and graphic artists that supports and creates local music. It’s free; get more details at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu/calendar.
”From Season to Season: Painted Narratives” by Diana Scott-Auger can be seen in the Main Hospital Lobby at the University of Virginia Hospital.
The works will be on display from Thursday through Jan. 9, 2020, and an opening reception is planned for Friday in the UVa Hospital Cafeteria, near the vending area.
The 44th annual Helping Hands Holiday Craft Bazaar to be presented by the Woman’s Club of Greene County is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ruckersville Elementary School.
There will be handmade items from more than 40 vendors. Look for new crafters, drawings, food trucks and live entertainment.
Admission and parking are free. Proceeds will benefit the Woman’s Club of Greene Scholarship Program.
