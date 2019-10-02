Art Notes
McGuffey Art Center will present an penning reception for its October exhibitions from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In the Sarah B. Smith Gallery, Krista Townsend will present “The Art of BEING a HERo.” Look for oil portraits of strong women staying true to themselves who are depicted in situations that represent their individual power.
In the Downstairs North Hall Gallery, Lindsay Freeman’s oil paintings of rural landscapes from Maine to Florida can be seen in “Room to Breathe.”
John Trippel’s “Do You Live Here?” is in the Downstairs South Hall Gallery. His oil paintings on cotton duck, created at home after retiring, are drawn from 40 years of experience and 11 years of college and art school time.
A Gabe Allen Retrospective will be on display in the Upstairs North Hall Gallery and South Gallery.
Find out more about the exhibits at mcguffeyartcenter.com, or dial (434) 295-7973.
Second Street Critique, a monthly opportunity for artists to receive feedback on their work, is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Second Street Gallery.
Paul Brainard will lead this month’s critique, in which four artists will be given 10 minutes each to receive feedback. The gallery recommends that artists plan to show one to two works to allow most of the 10 minutes for getting feedback.
The event is free, but spaces are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For details, go to secondstreetgallery.org.
Extended hours for “Subculture Shock: Death, Punk + the Occult in Contemporary Art” will be offered during October’s First Fridays event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Second Street Gallery.
Artists Paul Brainard and Peter Benedetti will be there.
The installation, which also features the work of Jessicka Addams, Evie Falci, Tamara Santibanez, Porkchop and Frodo Mikkelsen, aims to fuse each artist’s unique media into a coherent expression of punk rock, propaganda, death, self-mythology and occult themes. Learn more at secondstreetgallery.org.
“She’s in Monochrome” can be seen through Oct. 25 at Second Street Gallery. The Dove Gallery’s October exhibition explores what happens when selected local artists are asked to submit works in only black, white or gray. Monochrome painting offers unique artistic challenges to artists who are accustomed to painting in vivid hues, prompting them to consider texture, tones, composition and other qualities.
The Gallery at Studio IX will present “Inspired by van Gogh,” filled with works by Fiber and Stitch Art Collective, from Friday through Oct. 27. An opening reception is planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Each artist used Vincent van Gogh’s “Vase with Red Poppies and Daisies (1890)” as inspiration and interpreted the work in his or her own way. Look for work by Miriam Ahladas, GiGi Dodds, Marijke Durieux, Elyse Everett, Jane Fellows, Marcy George, Margaret Griffiths, Robin Hamill, Maryann Lincoln, Toni Lockhart, Ellen MacAvoy, Alicia MacWright, Kirsten Nieman, Roxanne Oliver, Yvonne Osheim, Estelle Porter, C. Ann Robertson, Janet Saulsbury, Liz Schneiders, Patty Swygert, Jo Lee Tarbell and Janice Walker. Learn more about the exhibit at studioix.co.
Piedmont Pastelists members will display their work in the second- and third-floor hallways of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital from Wednesday through Dec. 9. Look for works by Anne Hopper, David Reynard, Marilyn Comfort, Lucy Kinsey, Carolyn Radcliffe, Shamim Sisson, Mike McGurk, Marie Keene, Leona Russell, Lorraine Momper and Joan Dreicer.
Piedmont Pastelists meets at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at The Center.
For information, call (434) 977-5453.
The Hive is presenting its One-Year Anniversary Party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1747 Allied St., Suite K.
Look for an Afrikan Kids Drum & Percussion Circle with Darrell Rose from 1 to 2 p.m.; it’s free, but $5 donations are encouraged. A terrarium workshop will begin at 2 p.m.
Pumpkin pouring will be available all day for $16. There will be a skeleton painting and decorating contest for $10; the winner gets a $50 gift card to The Hive.
For all the details, go online to thehivecville.com.
The work of John Lynch will be featured on October on the mezzanine of New Dominion Bookshop. A First Fridays reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Lynch’s main focus is surrealistic painting, but he also creates mixed-media works, sculptures, writing and music.
A self-taught artist, he has worked as a professional for the past 30 years, and his work hangs in private collections in the U.S., Central American and Europe.
During October and November, Nichols Galleries will present “Landescapes,” a celebration of landscapes. The show, which can be seen from Friday through Dec. 1 in Barboursville, focuses on the importance of landscapes to help people find a welcome retreat from everyday stress.
Look for works by Ron Boehmer, Frank Hobbs, Tom Tartaglino and Frederick Nichols, among others.
