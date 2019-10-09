Second Saturday Crozet has an extra attraction this month, because the Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival’s fall show is taking place in Claudius Crozet Park. A wide variety of October shows can be seen in Crozet venues.
• Creative Framing & The Art Box: A Meet the Artist reception for Linda Verdery is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Her paintings can be seen all month in “A Mind of Seasons.” Visit artboxvirginia.com.
• Crozet Artisan Depot: A Meet the Artist reception for Elizabeth Herlevsen of Red Mud Hen Pottery is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The October guest artist’s functional pottery will be featured. Visit crozetartisandepot.com.
• Hamner Theater: The Hamner Improv Troupe will present an improvisation workshop at 3 p.m. Saturday and a performance at 4 p.m., both at 1408 Crozet Ave. Both events are free. Visit facebook.com/HamnerTheater.
• Over the Moon Bookstore: A reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday will include a wine tasting by Blue Ridge Bottle Shop. Paintings and photographs by BozART Fine Art Collective members Carol Barber, Randy Baskerville, Joan Dreicer, Brita Lineburger and Andy Stafford will be on display. Go to overthemoonbookstore.com.
• Studio 453: Stained-glass artist Jerry O’Dell will be featured in an Artisan Open Studio event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday that will include demonstrations of stained-glass creation and opportunities for visitors to try cutting glass for themselves. Go to facebook.com/studiofour53.
• The Barn Swallow Gallery: Clover Top Creamery is this month’s featured artist, and visitors can drop by from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for a Meet the Artist reception and learn more about goat farming and cheese making. There will be samples of locally produced artisan chèvre. Visit thebarnswallow.com.
Charlottesvile Mural Project and Six Hundred West Main have completed a new public mural. The work of South African muralist Faith XLVII can be seen when one travels east on West Main Street toward the Downtown Mall.
Six Hundred West Main owners Ivy Nate and Jeff Levien approached the Charlottesville Mural Project in 2018 to get the project started and provided the funding.
Lesli DeVito’s animal paintings in acrylic on canvas can be seen at Spring Street Boutique. See the works through Halloween in the shop on the Downtown Mall. For information, call (434) 975-1200.
“Echoes” by Liz Zhang can be seen at Welcome Gallery. Her oil paintings will be on display through Oct. 25.
Zhang, a painter and printmaker based in Charlottesville, is an Aunspaugh Fifth-Year Fellow at the University of Virginia. That’s where she recently received her bachelor of arts degree in studio art.
A Lunch with the Artist program with Susan McAllister is set for non Wednesday at Les Yeux du Monde. Reservations are required.
McAllister’s “Field Days” exhibition can be seen through Nov. 3.
The lunch is $15; Collectors Club members attend for free. Get all the details at LYDM.co or (434) 973-5566 or (434) 882-2620.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia will present the Looking Inward Meditative Art Tour with docent June Heintz at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The 45-minute event will explore art through a variety of meditative practices. Make reservations, which are required, by emailing museumoutreach@virginia.edu or calling (434) 243-2050.
The Fralin also will present “Three Voices: A Poetry Reading and Conversation with Lauren Alleyne, Irene Mathieu and Valencia Robin” at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Mathieu, author of “Grand Marronage,” is a pediatrician and writer at the University of Virginia. Alleyne is the author of two poetry collections, “Difficult Fruit” and “Honeyfish.” Robin, a poet and painter with an MFA in creative writing from UVa, is the author of “Ridiculous Light.”
Learn more at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
Michelle Gagliano’s new exhibition, “The Asemic Landscape (a calligraphy of trees),” can be seen in Chroma Projects’ space in Vault Virginia through Oct. 26.
Gagliano’s work examines vines, branches and other structures from nature for connections to Chinese, Arabic and English calligraphy.
The Peace and Dialogue Art and Video Contest, presented by Rumi Forum Charlottesville and International Rescue Committee, seeks submissions from students through its Feb. 1, 2020, deadline.
Students in fifth through eighth grades will participate in an art contest, while students in ninth through 12th grades will enter a video contest. “Welcoming the Stranger” is the theme, and artists will explore ways in which immigrants, minorities and other groups can be welcomed. Topics to be explored through art include tolerance, compassion, inclusion and diversity. Learn more at rumiforum.org.
During October, artist P. Buckley Moss and P. Buckley Moss Gallery will donate part of the proceeds of sales of the “Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel” limited-edition print to the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Foundation to help boost funding for the third phase of tunnel renovations.
The gallery plans its annual P. Buckley Moss Fall Barn Show and Gallery Open House at the same time as the Fall Foliage Art Show on Saturday and Sunday. Moss will be available to sign prints.
Pre-orders are available, too. The print is offered in framed and unframed choices through Oct. 31. It can be ordered at the gallery at 18 Providence Lane in downtown Waynesboro or by phone at (540) 949-6473.
