An Artist Talk by D.Y. Begay is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Campbell 153 at at the University of Virginia School of Architecture.
Begay, a fourth-generation weaver, is a Navajo born to the Totsohni' (Big Water) Clan and born for the Tachinii' (Red Running into Earth) Clan. She also learned traditional Navajo traditions in herding and shearing sheep, carding and spinning wool and harvesting plants for dyeing while growing up around female weavers. Her work blends her command of and respect for tradition with her own unconventional color choices and experiments with non-reservation color combinations.
Begay is 2018 United States Art Fellow and a 2013 recipient of the Native American Art Studies Association Lifetime Achievement Award. Her tapestries have been exhibited in and added to the collections of major museums.
The event is free. For details, go to uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
The Fralin Art Museum at UVa is presenting its Fralin After Five: Family Weekend starting at 5 p.m. Friday at the museum, which will remain open until 8 p.m.
Listen for music by Hoos in Treble at 5 p.m., the AchOOstics at 5:30 p.m., Hoos in the Stairwell at 6 p.m., and Ektaall at 6:30 p.m. If weather permits. the performances will be on the front terrace, and Firefly's Firefly on the Fly food truck will be in the rear parking lot. Learn more at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
Family Art JAMs: Wondrous Woodblocks is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, also at The Fralin.
Age-appropriate tours and hands-on activities will begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for children ages 5 to 7 and their favorite grownups and at 3 p.m. for ages 8 to 12 and their grownups. Registration is required, so be sure to email museumoutreach@virginia.edu or call (434) 243-2050.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.