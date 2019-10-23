Art notes
Central Virginia Watercolor Guild’s monthly meeting is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in Trinity Hall, behind Church of Our Saviour.
Linda Bethke will speak about her journey as a self-taught artist and demonstrate her work. Guests are welcome, For more information about the meeting or the group, dial (434) 977-9469.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia will present its Looking Inward Meditative Art Tour at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with docent June Heintz.
Exploring art through a variety of meditative practices can enhance enjoyment and appreciation of works on display — and offer new ways of engaging with art in the future.
The tour is free. For details, go to uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
Professor Daniel Ehnbom will lead a Saturday Special Tour of works from The Fralin’s collection of Asian art at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Fralin.
A current exhibition, curated by Dorothy Wong and Ehnbom, offers a glimpse of the breadth and depth of UVa’s collection, which includes works in a variety of media from the 16th to the 21st centuries from China, Japan and India.
Studio IX will present “Travel Photography Made Easy” with Christian DeBaun from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
DeBaun has been a professional photographer for 12 years, traveling the world and teaching about photography. He teaches photography at Piedmont Virginia Community College and runs the nonprofit Charlottesville Photography Initiative.
He will share important tips for making the most of travel photography opportunities, including safety, etiquette, staying smart, what to bring and how to capture great shots.
The event is $75. Reserve your space by emailing rochelle@peacefrogstravel.com or call (434) 977-1415.
Elena Pakhoutova will speak on “Visual Narratives in Himalayan Art: Let Me Tell You a Story, in Two Versions” as the latest Ellen Bayard Weedon Lecture on the Arts of Asia at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Campbell Hall at the UVa School of Architecture.
Pakhoutova, who has a doctorate in Asian art history from UVa, is curator of Himalayan art at the Rubin Museum of Art. Her background in Tibetan Buddhist studies influences her interdisciplinary approach to art history. Her most recent exhibition is “The Power of Intention: Reinventing the (Prayer) Wheel.”
Learn more at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
A new mural, “Together We Grow,” has been created in downtown Charlottesville by Jake Van Yahres, grandson of Mitch Van Yahres. Van Yahres Tree Company has teamed up with Charlottesville Mural Project to create the new piece, which was painted by Christy Baker with help from Marcelle Van Yahres and Charlottesville High School students.
Jake Van Yahres honored his grandfather by coming up with a vision for the mural in which trees come in all shapes and sizes — and, like people, grow stronger together.
Mitch Van Yahres, who served for eight years on Charlottesville City Council and for 25 in the Virginia House of Delegates, was known as a champion for civil rights and equal opportunities.
