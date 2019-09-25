Art Notes
FLOW: The Rivanna River Arts Festival will offer live plein-air painting, site-specific works, musical performances, dance and more from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Darden Towe Park on the banks of the Rivanna River.
Plan on arriving early for a 10 a.m. tree identification walk with Robin Hanes at Riverside Park. Sign up ahead of time at rivannatreewalk@gmail.com.
Among the musical performers will be Barry Bless & Twyla Jane; Billy Brockman, Bolanle Adeboye and Chicho Lorenzo; Chapman Grove Gospel Singers; Susan Christmas & Eric Demmit; John D’earth & Will Evans; Dan Goldberg and Friends; David McCormick; Kate Tamarkin; Gina Sobel; Robert Jspe; Butch Taylor; Whit Whitten; Larkspur; Craig Green and The Love Army Ukulele Brigade; Matty Metcalfe; and Estela Knott & Music Together’s Mexilachian with the Lua Project.
Look for dance performances along the banks by Dorisse Aha, Some & Thea Louis, Anne Megibow & Susan Barnard, Sadia Shaheed, Lillie Williams, Emily Wright with Shandoah Goldman, Aaron Wine, Lydia Von Briesen and Jennifer Tweel Kelly.
Site-specific installations by Bill Atwood, Renee Balfour, Travis Childers, Nina Burke & Andy Foster, Ann Friend Clark, Deborah Davis, Sonja Weber Gilkey, Megan Hillary, Veronica Jackson, Jum Jirapan, Gary Michael Keyes, Alan Box Levine, Kelly Lonergan, Dan Mahon, Ed Miller, Beatrix Ost, Alexandria Searls, Robert Schultz, Michelle Gagliano, Richard Weaver and the McGuffey Art Center’s “Rivertrees” hands-on workshop with Fenella Belle.
Plein-air painters can be seen creating works along the water’s edge. There will be cash prizes, and all interested artists are invited to participate; get details at artlab@chromaprojects.com.
The FLOWtilla Decorated Boat Parade will begin at 3:30 p.m., launching from Darden Towe Park’s boat ramp and concluding at Rivanna River Company. There will be $500 awards for the best two designs, so show up with a seaworthy watercraft that you’ve decorated.
The event also will include information tables by a variety of environmental organizations interested in river health, including the Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club, Piedmont Environmental Council, Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Thomas Jefferson Soil & Water Conservation District, DCR Virginia Scenic Rivers Program, and Wild Virginia.
The presenting partners for FLOW are Chroma Projects and The Rivanna Conservation Alliance, along with the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center and Albemarle County Parks & Recreation. For information, go to flowfestival.weebly.com.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia will present its latest Family Art JAMs event, “Kiki Smith: The Meaning of Animals,” on Saturday. Age-appropriate art activities will be offered to children ages 5 to 7 and their favorite grownups from 3 to 5 p.m. and to ages 8 to 12 and their adults from 3 to 5 p.m.
The tours are designed to make the Fralin’s exhibitions accessible and inviting to children. The interactive tours encourage young people to think about art in different ways and build confidence to talk about it.
Reservations are required, and drop-ins are permitted only if spaces are available, so contact the museum to save your spot. Email museumoutreach@virginia.edu or call (434) 243-2050.
The Fralin Museum also will present a Saturday Special Tour at 2 p.m. Saturday by professor John Mason.
The tour will offer a closer look at the photography of Maria Varela, which can be seen in the current exhibition of her groundbreaking work, “Time to Get Ready: Fotografia Social.”
The exhibition focuses on photographs Varela took between 1966 and the 1980s in the Deep South, New Mexico and Washington, D.C. Varela began documenting Catholic social justice and activism after joining Young Christian Students at her Chicago high school and later with the Student Non Violent Coordinating Committee. She later helped develop a voter literacy program.
The event is free. For information, visit uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3592.
”Original Animal Paintings,” an exhibition of acrylic paintings on canvas by Lesli DeVito, will be featured starting Tuesday at Spring Street Boutique.
A reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4. The works can be seen through Oct. 31. For details, dial (434) 975-1200.
