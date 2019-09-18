The annual Virginia Clay Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville.
The show explores the creative possibilities of clay as a medium. Artists include Carrie Althouse, Jane Angelhart, Seth Guzovsky, Lee Hazelgrove, Holly Horan, Elizabeth Krome, Beth Sperlazza, Barbara Mann, Steve Palmer, Jennifer Paxton, John Pluta, Nan Rothwell, Misha Sanborn, Maria Stone, John Tobin and Alun Ward. Look for demonstrations each day to learn more about how the works are made.
Irish and old-time music will be performed. Saturday's lineup includes Alex Caton and Pat Egan at 10 a.m., Matthew O'Donnell at noon, Smokin' Trout at 2 p.m. and Before & After at 3 p.m.; Sunday's bands include WJDJ Blues at 1 p.m., Dusty Hedgehog at 2 p.m. and Finn's Merry Jesters at 3:30 p.m.
For information, visit virginiaclayfestival.com or call (434) 985-6500.
Central Virginia Watercolor Guild members will gather for their monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Monday in Mission Hall at Church of Our Saviour.
Nancy Stark will discuss her journey to becoming a nationally known artist.
Guests are welcome. For information, dial (434) 977-9469.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will open a new exhibition, "Ngayulu Nguraku Ninti (The Country I Know): Barbara Moore & Sharon Adamson," with a reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
It's part of a Night at the Museum celebration with outdoor festivities and music by Gallatin Canyon; the event is $5. Members get in for free, and signing up is easy.
Plan ahead for related events. A Gallery Tour with the Artists is set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, with a reception with the Artists from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org or (434) 244-0234.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.