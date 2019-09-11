Art Notes
Piedmont Virginia Community College will present “The Art of Language” by Ashley Gill in the North Gallery and the Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery in its V. Earl Dickinson Building. An opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The exhibition can be seen through Jan. 29, 2020. Learn more online at PVCC.edu/performingarts.
Hey, photography fans: Albemarle County is marking its 275th anniversary with a photo scavenger hunt during the countdown to the Sept. 28 celebration.
Get all the instructions and the scavenger hunt graphic online at albemarle.org. Use a print copy, screenshot or screen image of the scavenger hunt graphic, which resembles a bingo card, to keep track of the tasks you’ve completed. Each time you finish a task, take a photo and share it on social media with the corresponding hashtag and the #albco275 hashtag. If you don’t use social media, you can participate by taking and collecting your photos.
Bring your bingo card with five finished tasks on it to the Albemarle County Office Building on Sept. 28. If you complete the scavenger hunt, you’ll receive a pair of limited-edition 275th Anniversary Celebration sunglasses.
Second Saturday Crozet offers a busy schedule of afternoon events this weekend.
» Crozet Artisan Depot: A Meet the Artist Reception is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 5791 Three Notch’d Road, where “Felted Wearable Art” by Karen Shapcott of Middle River Creations is on display. Shapcott creates scarves, ponchos and hats using wool, silk and a wet-felting technique. Learn more at Crozet Artisan depot.com or facebook.com/crozetartisandepot.
Over the Moon Bookstore: “Sunrises and Sunsets of Virginia,” a new show of oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, is the bookstore’s September show. A Meet the Artist Reception is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and a wine tasting will be provided by Blue Ridge Bottle Shop.
Sunset Farm Studio: An Artisan Studio Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. will feature handmade garments by Sarah Tremaine. Stick around for the Make and Take Workshop, “Eco-Printed Satchel,” from 3 to 4 p.m.
Tabor Presbyterian Church: “Laney’s Palette,” featuring paintings and drawings by Laney Greer, is the church’s September art show. A Meet the Artist Reception is planned for 1 to 4 p.m.
Barn Swallow Gallery: Edith Meriwether Designs is in the spotlight for September, and crocheted jewelry by Edie Ashman will be on display. During the Meet the Artist Reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Ashman will speak about how she started making her jewelry, and she will lead a bracelet-making workshop if enough people are interested; if you’d like to participate, reserve your space online at thebarnswallow.com.
Two Owls Pottery: Handmade pottery by Roslyn Nuesch can be seen during the Artisan Studio Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be pottery wheel demonstrations.
All events are free except for the bracelet workshop at the Barn Swallow, which will be $20 or $10, depending on the materials.
