Art Notes
Welcome Gallery will present “Things,” Ryan Trott’s new exhibit of new paintings, drawings, prints and objects, from Friday through Sept. 27. A First Fridays opening reception is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trott is an elementary art educator, illustrator, artist and musician in Charlottesville. He created a large-scale mural at Common House, and he has taught workshops and shown his work at The Garage, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Common House and Found Market, as well as Welcome Gallery.
“Things” bases its paintings, drawings and prints on a collection of common themes and recurring objects, such as hands, flowers, water and feet. It explores and celebrates the beauty of everyday things.
The Virginia Book Arts Center will present a First Fridays opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for “3 Central Virginia Book Artists.” Print, paper, binding and other book arts created by Lyall Harris, Keri Cushman and Amy Arnold will be shown.
The exhibit can be seen through Oct. 3.
Second Street Gallery’s Teeny Tiny Trifecta 2, a juried show launching the gallery’s 46th season, opens to the public at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The exhibition, which can be seen through Sept. 27, will include works from 85 artists, who come primarily from Virginia and the surrounding region. Each contribution includes three works of art, each measuring 9 inches or even smaller.
All work will be priced at $100 to give more people opportunities to take works home with them.
Artists include Candice Agnello, Carol H. Barber, Peter Benedetti, Sally Cary Booker, Anna Bryant, Erika Chu, Sahara Clemons, Terry M. Coffey, Courtney Coker, Jessie Coles, Colleen Conner, Kay Vass Darling, Delna Dastur, Adrienne Allyn Dent, Lindsay Heider Diamond, Holly Draper, Lizzie Dudley, Zoe Edgecomb, Sigrid Eilertson, Jan Elmore, Brittany Fan, Michelle Gagliano, Lara Call Gastinger, Camille Gerrick, Jane Goodman, Lauren Gordon, Juan Manuel Granados, Sam Gray, Virginia Greene and Cassie Guy.
Look for works by Lou Haney, Robin Harris, Steve Haske, Lotta Helleberg, Caleb Hendrickson, James Kendall Higgins, Courtney Hopkins, Ken Horne, Brian C. Jones, Lev Keatts, Bussie Parker Kehoe, Jill Kerttula, Blythe King, Phyllis R. Koch-Sheras, Natasha Kovacs + Lindsay Parnell, Conni LeFon, Alexa Luna, Logan MacKethan, Ramona Martinez, Charlotte McCoy McAdams, Tim Michel, Theodora Miller, Joanna Mullen, Tobiah Mundt, Ken Nadle, Susan Haley Northington, Ahemi Ohira, Cary Olivia, Heather Owens, Samantha Pagni, Charles W. Peale, Meg Perdue and Lori Pinckney.
Also showing their work are Ann Ray, Jeannine Barton Regan, Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes, Lisa A. Ryan, Joe Sheridan, Andrew Sherogan, Karen Siegrist, Laura Josephine Snyder, Paige Speight, Suzanne Turner Tanner, Hannah ThomasClarke, Krista Townsend, Kelley Van Dilla, Becky Venteicher, Nancy Wallace, Kathleen Westkaemper, Priscilla Long Whitlock, Clay Witt, Kristie Edwards Wood, Lara Wooten, Christen Yates, Sarah Boyts Yoder and Cate West Zahl.
The exhibition was juried and curated by Kristen Chiacchia, executive director and chief curator of Second Street Gallery. For information, visit secondstreetgallery.org.
Also at Second Street Gallery will be “Subculture Shock: Death, Punk & the Occult in Contemporary Art.” An opening reception is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Look for works by Peter Benedetti, Paul Brainard, Evie Falci, Tamara Santibanez, Porkchop and Frodo Mikkelsen. The installation draws on each artist’s unique media to convey a coherent artistic expression of such themes as punk rock, propaganda, self-mythology, the occult and death.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia presents a Meditative Art Tour with docent June Heintz at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The hour-long exploration will draw on a variety of meditative practices. Registration is required, so be sure to email museumoutreach@virginia.edu or call (434) 243-2050.
At noon Tuesday, head for The Fralin for a Lunchtime Talk by professors Daniel Ehnbom and Dorothy Wong. They have curated an exhibition of East and South Asian paintings that come primarily from the permanent collection, with carefully chosen loans from private collections. Look for works from China, Japan and India that were created from the 16th to 21st centuries.
“The Art of Millinery,” an Artist Talk by Petersburg-based hat artist Ignatius Creegan, will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at The Fralin.
Ignatius’ hats have been featured in a variety of films and television series.
Frances Dowdy’s images of “T’Hat Lady,” Susan Mansfield Myers, can be seen during an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Annie Gould Gallery in Gordonsville. Dowdy and Myers will be at the gallery from 1 to 4 p.m., and a brief artist talk is planned for 2 p.m.
For information, dial (540) 832-6352.
“Corner Quotes: Recollections of a Corporate Scribe” by Hannah Corbin can be seen from Friday through Sept. 29 in The Gallery at Studio IX. A First Fridays reception is planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Corbin began jotting down witticisms and one-liners from her humorous coworkers and soon started creating poems around them.
Learn more at studioix.co. More of Corbin’s work can be seen at rootsnaturalkitchen.com.
Posh in Gordonsville will have an open house with Virginia jewelry artisan Peggy Marshall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. She will talk about the process she uses to create one-of-a-kind necklaces from polymer clay. Her work will be available for purchase. For detail, call (540) 406-5103.
Works by iconographer the Rev. Mary Beth Wells can be seen throughout September in the Gallery Walk at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Examples of her icon writing and her oil-painted antique tinware pieces in the Zhostovo style can be seen.
Wells has been teaching icon writing and painting since 1999. Inspired by traditional Russian and Byzantine icons, she uses egg tempera to create works that convey not original ideas, but spiritual content that is contemplated.
Wells, a resident at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, is a chaplain, spiritual director and retired psychotherapist. Her work as been exhibited at The Arts Center in Orange and the Louisa Art Center.
Painter and wood carver Lisa O. Woods will present “Carnival Cats” during September at C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery. The C’ville Arts member will be on hand for the First Fridays celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Known for her tempera batik plantings and her cat carvings, Woods is introducing a new cast of characters set in a colorful carnival environment, including The Moustache Gang, Tightrope Walker and Carnival Queen.
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill in Stonefield is providing the refreshments. Learn more about Woods’ work at punkspeak.com and about the gallery at cvillearts.org.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is teaming up with Albemarle County Service Authority, Charlottesville Mural Project and the County of Albemarle for a pilot program to hire up to five artists to paint five fire hydrants.
Art on Fire: Fire Hydrant Painting Project will pay each selected artist $300 for designing and painting his or her hydrant. Approved paints will be provided, as will brushes and tarps.
Designs may be representative or abstract, but they should contribute a sense of beauty and identity to the community where the hydrant is located. Concepts that are not selected this time automatically will be considered for future hydrant locations.
The entry deadline is Sept. 20. For submission forms and details, visit thebridgepai.org.
“Divided Light,” a gallery show by the three participants of The Bridge’s third annual Collaborative Residency, includes works by Davis Eddy, Tobiah Mundt and Katie Rice.
An opening reception is set for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Eddy is a recent graduate of the University of Virginia School of Architecture who works as a lighting designer and musician. Mundt, a self-taught fiber artist who formerly worked in architecture, is co-owner of The Hive, an arts and crafts lounge. Rice, a writer born and raised in Ohio who is pursuing an MFA at UVa, is associate director of the Kettle Pond Writers’ Conference.
The show can be seen throughout September. For details, visit thebridgepai.org
Chroma Projects will present an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for its new exhibit in its Vault Virginia gallery space. “Akiko Tanaka & Juergen Ziesmann: Bio Diversity” includes ceramic sculptures by Tanaka and paintings by Ziesmann.
Tanaka, who grew up in Japan, lives in Hampton Roads and creates sculptures that are inspired by natural forms, including lichens, mosses and undersea creatures, and her own imagination. Ziesmann, a native of Germany, is a former biology professor who combines artistic license with depictions of organisms studied under microscopes.
For details, visit chromaprojects.com or call (434) 806-9667.
“Five by Five,” a new photography exhibition at IX Art Park, includes works by Virginia photographers Jyoti Sackett, Martyn Kyle, Brian Wimer, Benjamin Linden and Jarod Kearney.
The exhibition can be seen through Oct. 2, and an opening reception is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Throughout the evening, there will be a guest participation photo shoot with the artists on the theme “This is me.”
Each artist will present five photographs, and prints will be available.
Paintings by Bethany Pierce are among works by more than 25 artists on display at Carpediem Exhibit at 1429 E. High St.
Parking is available in the back. For details, call (434) 987-4272, or look for Carpediem Exhibit on Facebook or Instagram.
Nominations for this year’s Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund Award can be made through Oct. 9. Anyone who has made a difference in his or her life or those of others through art can be nominated.
Spicer served as adaptive recreation supervisor for Charlottesville Parks and Recreation for 33 years before retiring in May 2013. The award named in her honor has recognized musicians, writers, teachers and other community leaders who have enriched the lives of people with disabilities.
The award celebration is planned for 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at CitySpace. Learn more at www.charlottesville.org/departments-and-services/departments-h-z/parks-recreation/adaptive/The-Mildred-W-Spicer-Arts-Fund.
