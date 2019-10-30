A new event at this year’s ARTCHO art festival will be a silent auction of home decor items from The Habitat Store that have been painted, decorated and otherwise upcycled by Sigrid Eilertson, Flame Bilyue, Susan McCulley and other local artists.

ARTCHO, a family-friendly festival, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at IX Art Park. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville will benefit from proceeds raised by the silent auction.

There will be workshops, music, food trucks, beer, wine and sake. Learn more at artcho.org.

