The Artisans Studio Tour is marking its 25th anniversary this weekend by opening the doors of 25 workspaces and giving visitors the chance to see the work of 46 artisans.
The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and this year, there will be five new artisans in the mix.
At artisan Christina Boy’s Madison woodworking studio, Robert Turner will be on hand with his fine metal and enamel jewelry. Mosaic artist Johannah Willsey and blacksmith Kyle Lucia, the team behind Phoenix Handcraft, will be there to show their furniture, art and home goods.
Fiber and textile artist Charlotte Friese will be at Nan Rothwell Pottery Studio to share her apparel, accessories and wall hangings.
Ceramic artist Christina Osheim will open her Charlottesville studio for this year’s tour.
The tour is organized in geographic regions to help people plan their visits.
The tour’s north region includes Jaeger & Ernst Cabinetmakers in Earlysville; Christina Boy Designs in Madison, featuring Turner, Willsey and Lucia; Phineas Rose Wood Joinery in Madison, featuring the workshop and furniture showroom of Alec and Richard Gordon and the jewelry showroom of Nina Gordon; Noon Whistle Pottery in Stanardsville, showcasing Holly Hogan’s pottery and John Pluta’s sculptures; and Anne R. Hanson Jewelry in Ruckersville, where Shari Jacobs also will show wheel-thrown porcelain and stoneware.
Mud Dauber Pottery in Earlysville offers Suzanne Crane’s new stoneware vessels, Laurie Duxbury’s woven accessories and home items and Becky Garrity’s useful and artful pottery. Blaise Gaston’s home gallery and woodworking shop in Earlysville also will display Nancy Ross’s primarily wheel-thrown pottery.
In the Charlottesville region, look for Heller and Heller Custom Furniture, featuring Dave Heller’s furniture, jewelry cases, game boards and other items and Stephen Palmer’s functional and artistic ceramics. Nan Rothwell Pottery Studio includes Rothwell’s functional stoneware pottery and Friese’s apparel, accessories and wall hangings. Inleaf Studio includes Lotta Helleberg’s wall hangings, scarves and other fiber items and Elizabeth Krome’s functional and decorative stoneware and porcelain. Vaneri Studios will display Todd Leback’s mid-century modern-inspired furniture, Jill Jensen’s fiber art and Cathy Vaughn’s copper candelabras, bowls and other items. Marraccini Designs Studio will present Lee Angelo Marraccini fine jewelry with stones and metals.
Gabriel Ofiesh’s studio is the place to see his gold and silver jewelry with cabochon gems and pearls, and his Orbit collection. Tom Clarkson Pottery offers Clarkson’s ash-glazed stoneware. Taviametal and Formica Design presents Tavia Brown’s jewelry, blown-glass pieces by Susan Haas and Mia van Beek’s jewelry, which includes transforming children’s drawings into wearable art. Mobius Keramikk offers Osheim’s ceramics and Jan Elmore’s contemporary mirror frames, mixed-media wall sculptures and painted paper collages. Mary Beth Bellah, Quilt Artist, will display Bellah’s traditional and non-traditional wall-hung art quilts.
In the south region will be Wood Art by Kirk McCauley in North Garden, featuring Brian Lacy’s functional pottery; Pettigrew Woodworks in North Garden, offering Alex Pettigrew’s home and office accessories made from local woods, also has Jessie Rublee’s stoneware pottery. Muddy Creek Pottery in Lovingston will present functional wood-fired dinnerware by Noah Hughey-Commers and Adam McNeil’s functional ceramics; Tye River Pottery in Amherst will showcase Kevin Crowe’s wood-fired pottery.
The west region offers The Barn Swallow, with Janice Arone’s functional and sculptural clay works and Mary Ann Burke’s functional stoneware and porcelain. Two Owls Pottery in Crozet shows functional pottery by Roslyn Nuesch. Sunset Farm Studio in Crozet features Sarah Tremaine’s wearable art, dresses and apparel. At Frederick Williamson Bowls in Crozet, Fred Williamson will display artistic and functional turned bowls and Greg Sandage will present jewelry in silver, gold and natural gemstones.
Visit artisanstudiotour.com to learn more about the artisans and map out your own itinerary for each day. Frequent updates also will be available at facebook.com/artisans.studio.tour.
