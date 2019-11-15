The Neotheater World Tour PT2: AJR is coming to Charlottesville’s Sprint Pavilion on May 10, 2020.

Tickets, which are $39.50 general admission, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 22. For tickets, go to sprintpavilion.com or drop by the Downtown Visitor Center to pick them up in person.

