The Dave Matthews Band will start its new 2020 North American summer tour with a two-night run June 16 and 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
An online ticket presale for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. Feb. 18 until 10 p.m. Feb. 20; details are available at citientertainment.com.
Ticket sales to the general public will start at 10 a.m. Feb. 21.
The tour dates announced Wednesday include a July 25 show at Virginia Beach’s Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.
The band will be teaming up with The Dreaming Tree Wines and DocuSign to help plant 1 million trees as part of The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign. The goal of the forest restoration effort is to plant 1 billion trees around the world by 2025. Matthews and award-winning winemaker Sean McKenzie founded The Dreaming Tree Wines in 2011.
Fans can participate in the tree-planting campaign by making an optional $2 donation per ticket. For details, go to plantabillion.org/DMB. The tree-planting effort will be emphasized in the tour’s annual eco-village.
DMB is known for neutralizing the carbon footprint of its tours, and the band will be teaming up with REVERB to calculate the carbon-footprint impact of fan travel during the summer tour and help neutralize the emissions through carbon reduction projects. The band, which was named a U.N. Environmental Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, has worked to neutralize its tours’ carbon emissions from flights, buses, trucks, hotel stays and venue energy expenditure since its earliest shows back in 1991.
DMB’s new tour will end with a Sept. 23 stop at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove in Southaven, Mississippi. Along the way, there will be two-night stands in Noblesville, Indiana; Chicago; Saratoga Springs, New York; Gifford, New Hampshire; West Palm Beach, Florida; Irvine, California; and Durant, Oklahoma.
The band also plans its traditional three-day Labor Day run at the Gorge Amphitheater. Musical guests during the holiday weekend will include Mavis Staples, Bela Fleck and theFlecktones, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph and the Family Band and Dumpstaphunk.
