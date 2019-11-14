KISS is bringing its End of the Road Tour to the arena on Feb. 7.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at livenation.com, ticketmaster.com and the arena’s box office. KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will become available at kissonline.com starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and KISS Army fan club members can start presales at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Citi card members also may purchase presale tickets starting at noon Wednesday.

Zac Brown Band is planning an April 23 stop at JPJ. Tickets for the general public will go on sale for The Owl Tour at noon Nov. 22 at livenation.com, ticketmaster.com and the arena’s box office. Citi cardmembers can start buying presale tickets at noon Wednesday.

For details about both shows, go to johnpauljonesarena.com.

