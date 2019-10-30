“When I make things, I just want them to have staying power. I want to be sure and certain of them. There’s a lot of layers, and I just want to get it right,” says John Pelant, guitarist for Night Moves, in regards to the band’s latest effort, “Can You Really Find Me.”
The album, released in June, is one that features pop-infused psychedelic rock made for today’s audiences. Pelant considers himself a bit of a perfectionist, and he wants to put out the best product possible for fans.
Technically, the album was finished in August 2018, but Pelant notes that it takes time for records to get pressed and for promotion to get out there, as well as enough time for the label to release the record.
“On paper, it looks like it took three years, but it’s actually [around] two years,” Pelant said, in regards to the timeframe between record releases. “Pennied Days” was the band’s last release, back in 2016.
“Can You Really Find Me” had a big name with its production: Spoon’s Jim Eno. The members of Night Moves were in talks to collaborate with him for a long time, based off of old Gmail threads.
“We wanted to nail the drum tones with this one. So we sent him [a message] and he got back to us right away. We hopped on the phone and the ball just started rolling pretty much [from there], and the label was cool with it. We dig Spoon, so it was just a very harmonious thing,” Pelant added.
Like everything in the universe, the band has ebbed and flowed with the times and has undergone many changes. “Can You Really Find Me” reflects those changes, according to Pelant.
“The record is a little more synth-heavy, with some older string synths. I have a bunch of old Casio keyboards that I threw in there and ran through a bunch of pedals. It’s got that melted plastic sound, with the warmth of acoustic instruments.”
When it comes to the band as a whole, Pelant said that “being in a band is funny.” Moments of tension come and go, and he noted that there’s been a different lineup with every record.
The band’s stop in Charlottesville will mark not only its first time playing in town, but its first time playing in the commonwealth. When the musicians have been here, it has been a casual pass through while on their way to the Carolinas or up north to New York or Pennsylvania. The Charlottesville stop is one of the first stops after the band’s European tour.
The last time the band went overseas, Pelant said, it was “a pain in the ass.” He puts such thought into the logistics and making sure that everyone has what they need that he didn’t get a chance to think about enjoying it. The last time the band was overseas, members got sick. Pelant was nervous about that, but brushed it aside quickly when he got to thinking.
“It’ll just be cool. You know, seeing fans overseas; seeing all the people come out and just be stoked for the new record and the new songs.”
To him, seeing that excitement is “a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Getting to tour and making a living off music was always the dream for the members of Night Moves. The entire band is grateful to get to tour and go overseas.
“It’s just a privilege to be able to do this. It’s a cool opportunity that we get to do, and it feels really good,” Pelant said.
