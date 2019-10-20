“Social determinants of health” is a concept focused on how place affects health, such as how the environment, the resources, the people and the social factors in the neighborhood where you grew up and where you currently live affects your health. (A more detailed definition can be found here: healthypeople.gov/2020/topics-objectives/topic/social-determinants-of-health.)
As an internal medicine doctor, I believe the social determinants of health are critically important to the health of my patients and our community. We all are more likely be healthier and to thrive if we live in a safe environment without fear of violence, have strong educational and employment opportunities with access to living-wage jobs, have access to affordable healthy food, have access to affordable and safe housing, and live and work without having to face discrimination. These are all examples of social determinants that contribute even more to an individual’s health than the health care that people receive.
Health care providers across the country, including here at the University of Virginia, are increasingly focused on identifying key social needs that our patients may have and offering to connect them to resources to assist them. When patients walk into a UVa primary care clinic, are seen in the emergency department or get admitted to the hospital, they may be asked questions such as:
“In the past year, did you ever eat less than you felt you should because there wasn’t enough money for food?”
“Are you worried that in the next two months you may not have stable housing?”
“Do you ever need help reading hospital materials?”
These types of questions may not be what patients are expecting when they speak to members of their UVa health care team. However, the answers are critical for health care providers to understand, because we know optimal health isn’t achieved during the 15-minute visit at the doctor’s office or the few days spent in the hospital; it happens outside of the clinic and hospital walls — in communities, in homes and neighborhoods.
If our patients want or need help overcoming their social needs, it is critical that health care providers work in partnership to coordinate with other service providers in our patient’s communities. To do this, health care providers at UVa are teaming with community partners to utilize a technology-based solution (Pieces IRIS®) to help connect to a network of other expert service providers and social service organizations in our community and collaboratively assist people in meeting their needs. If we can learn collectively as a community how to pool our resources to address social determinants of health, we can achieve a common goal: to improve the health and well-being of our community.
