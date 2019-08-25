What are the most common risk factors for stroke in younger people?
“You can get old pretty young if you don’t take care of yourself.” — Yogi Berra
Stroke is now the second-leading cause of death worldwide and one of the leading contributors to long-term disability in this country. However, a common misconception is that strokes only occur at older ages.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, approximately 1 out of every 4 strokes occurs in those younger than 65. From 2002 to 2012, the rate of hospitalizations for acute ischemic stroke (the most common kind) more than doubled for men ages 18 to 54. Moreover, there are notable disparities in stroke incidence at younger ages, with men at higher risk than women at all ages, and African Americans at four times higher risk and Mexican Americans at two times higher risk for stroke than whites between ages 45 to 54.
Although there are numerous relatively rare causes of stroke in young people, atherosclerosis (the buildup of fats and cholesterol in the arteries) and heart disease remain prevalent, and traditional vascular risk factors such as hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes mellitus (high blood sugar), and dyslipidemia (abnormal cholesterol levels) are on the rise in young adults — in large part related to an epidemic of obesity. And while smoking in the U.S. has decreased overall in recent years, smoking remains one of the most important (and easily addressed) stroke risk factors among many young adults.
Of course, there are some non-modifiable risk factors for stroke in the young, such as family history and genetics. One of the most common unpreventable causes of stroke in younger adults is known as cervical artery dissection (average age 40 to 42), which involves a shearing of the lining of an artery in the neck and obstruction of blood flow to the brain. While there is intensive research being done to better understand these more puzzling causes of stroke, that is all the more reason each of us should be hyperaware of those vascular risk factors that remain most modifiable. This begins with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and establishing a consistent relationship with a primary care provider, even while we’re young.
Bottom line (expounding on the Yogism above): You’re never too young to be aware of your modifiable stroke risk factors. So act now to give yourself the best chance of living a long and happy — and disability-free — life. After all, it ain’t over ’til it’s over.
