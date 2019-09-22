What are the most common signs and symptoms of thyroid cancer? What treatment options are available?
The incidence of thyroid cancer is increasing across the United States; according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 47,000 Americans get thyroid cancer each year. It is more common in women than in men. According to the CDC, about 35,000 women are diagnosed with thyroid cancer annually, compared with 12,000 men.
It is most often diagnosed incidentally on imaging studies of the neck obtained for reasons other than checking for cancer. Most people who develop thyroid cancer do not have symptoms, although some people may feel a lump in the neck, develop a change in their voice or difficulty swallowing, or may cough up blood. If there is a concern for thyroid cancer, usually an ultrasound of the neck and a needle biopsy are the next steps for further evaluation.
If these tests confirm a diagnosis of thyroid cancer, the most common initial treatment is surgical removal of a portion or the entire thyroid. Some small thyroid cancers may not need to be treated immediately and can be checked on a regular basis before deciding whether treatment is needed.
For more information, visit uvahealth.com/services/endocrine-cancer/thyroid-cancer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.