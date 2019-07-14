What are the most important steps to prevent osteoporosis?
An estimated 53 million people are at risk for bone fractures, due in large part to osteoporosis, or weakening of the bones. Postmenopausal women are at high risk of osteoporosis and fractures as estrogen levels decrease after menopause. Additional risk factors include low bone mass, a personal history of bone fractures, smoking, medical conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or the use of prednisone and other medications. The likelihood of a fracture can be determined by using bone density testing results, along with a few other key risk factors, such as whether a parent had a hip fracture.
Bone density testing is recommended for all women age 65 and older and all men age 70 and older; postmenopausal women younger than 65 with risk factors; men younger than 70 with risk factors; all adults with a fragility fracture (a fracture caused by a fall from less than standing height); or adults with conditions, disease or medications that cause bone loss.
There are several steps you can take to reduce your risk for a fracture. One step is weight-bearing exercises, like walking, or strength training. Balance training reduces the risk of falls, a leading cause of fracture, while adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D helps maintain bone density. Most women need 1,000 to 1,200 mg of calcium and 1,000 to 2000 IU of vitamin D daily. Getting enough calcium, vitamin D and magnesium through your diet is preferred instead of supplements, as too much calcium supplementation may increase the risk of atherosclerosis.
Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, such as milk, yogurt and cheese; non-dairy milk; dark leafy greens, such as collard greens, kale, spinach and broccoli; black beans; and fortified juices or tofu. Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines, along with cod liver oil, contain vitamin D. Magnesium is found in wheat, leafy greens, nuts and dark chocolate. Stopping smoking and limiting alcohol consumption are also important. If you have a fracture, get evaluated by a healthcare professional to determine whether the fracture is due to osteoporosis, as medical therapy can help prevent future fractures.
For more information, visit uvahealth.com/services/midlife.