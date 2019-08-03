Two women are passionate about history, but it can seem as if that’s all they have in common. As “The Niceties” unfolds, layers of difference separate a student and her professor — race, generational sensibilities, life experiences, even their relationships with technology. And before the evening is over, each wonders what counts as objective and real about history and what doesn’t.
Playwright Eleanor Burgess set her play on a college campus during primary season in 2016. Christine Morris plays Janine Bosco, a white professor at an elite Northeastern university, and Nikyla Boxley portrays Zoe Reed, an African American student who comes to her office to discuss the direction her paper research is taking. Set in the primary season of 2016, the play dives into deep, timely issues of whose stories get recorded, who gets to be remembered —and how — and what it all really means.
“It’s uncanny how timely this is,” said Kathy Williams, director of Heritage Theatre Festival’s new production of “The Niceties” at Ruth Caplin Theatre. “If you watched the news before you came to rehearsal, seven new correlations just came up.”
The play follows two smart, driven scholars into a discussion that quickly ignites into a controversy. The student seeks feedback on a bold thesis about the role slavery played in the fact that the American Revolution even happened. The professor points out gaps in the period source materials the student will need to prove her point. The absence of such written records, however, supports what the student is trying to say.
Words get said and heard, and suddenly an academic debate flames out of control.
“They don’t know how to listen to each other,” Williams said. “It feels very much like where we are right now.
“I think it’s a great reflection of the division and the questions people are asking. With all the tools we have for communicating, are we really listening?”
Williams said that Boxley, a recent North Carolina School of the Arts graduate, and Morris, a University of Virginia Department of Drama alumna who’s a professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, bring talent and drive to their roles. The actors created a bond in which they listen carefully and focus on each other.
“Acting is listening — and listening is exhausting,” Williams said. “In this particular event, they’re entirely attuned to each other. It’s like being in an athletic event.”
Whether you’re closer in age and sensibility to the millennial student or the boomer professor, expect “moments of recognition and enlightenment,” she said. “There’s humor in this play as well. It’s so well constructed.”
Different facets of the story and lines of dialogue may resonate in fresh ways from night to night. Williams recommends staying for the community conversations after the performances to explore the threads together.
“I encourage people to come and be a part of those,” the director said. “It’s going to leave you wanting to talk about it. It’s going to be a great conversation starter, especially in our political season and election cycle. Depending on what has happened in the day, people will have a different entry point.
“It’s a beautiful study in human behavior and how we communicate — and miscommunicate.”