Live Arts: Video voice and choreography submissions for auditions for "In the Heights" are due Sunday. Callbacks will be conducted via Zoom between June 3 and 5. Virtual and socially distant rehearsals will begin June 29. Performance dates as an outdoor location to be announced: Aug. 6 to 9. Rebecca Aparicio will direct; musical direction is by Michael Salvatierra and choreography is by Mariko Schaper Doktor. Go to livearts.org for character descriptions and plot description. Step-by-step audition instructions and other details: livearts.org. (434) 977-4177.
Auditions for May 25
