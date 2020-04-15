While Brett Young is talking about his latest tour, his dog, Oscar, chimes in. During his owner’s telephone interviews is “the only time he sings,” Young said with a chuckle.
There’s another heartwarming voice in his ears these days, and it belongs to baby Presley, born Oct. 21 to Young and his wife, Taylor Mills Young. A new warmth comes into his own voice when he speaks of his daughter.
“She’s in that stage where she’s changing every day,” Young said. Something else is changing now, too — and it’s something fans can look forward to hearing.
Presley’s already influencing her dad’s songwriting.
“We start our encore with a song I wrote to my daughter about my wife,” Young said. The new song, “Lady,” already is winning over sentimental fans.
The California native won’t be bringing The Chapters Tour to Charlottesville’s Sprint Pavilion on Saturday as a result of COVID-19 novel coronavirus precautions; the show will be rescheduled. He will share the results of a creative time for songwriting with local fans when a new date is set.
“Country music is in a really cool place right now,” Young said. “We’re just very accepting of good music. It’s the wild, wild West — in a good way.
“That’s our responsibility on stage, to continue our conversation with the audience. You’ve got to kind of read the room, and on tour, you’ve got to know your audience.”
When Young is opening shows for Jason Aldean, as he did Feb. 21 at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena, he takes a slightly different approach.
“I have a different job requirement when I’m opening for Jason,” Young said. “We’ll have to change up our show to speak to that energy and speak to his fans.”
He can dive more deeply into his own writing when he’s the headliner. “Catch,” for instance, is from his most recent album, “Ticket to L.A,” which followed his eponymous debut.
“Here Tonight,” the platinum-selling lead single from “Ticket to L.A.,” was his fifth consecutive No. 1 hit, following “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy,” “Sleep Without You” and “Like I Loved You.” “Catch” just became his sixth consecutive chart-topping hit. And fans aren’t the only ones giving him a listen; in 2018, Young was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year.
“As a headliner, I have a lot more liberties,” Young said. “Back when I was an athlete in high school, we used to say, ‘Leave it all on the field.’ It’s an opportunity to further pull back the curtain — to really dive deep into vulnerability and let [listeners] feel more connected, and more heard and understood. The music transcends any culture gaps or age gaps.”
The music’s international appeal was evident when Young traded vocals with Norwegian singer Astrid S on “I Do,” a pop song she released Feb. 28. “I Do” has racked up more than 11 million streams around the world so far.
“It was easy for me to jump on board,” Young said. “She’s a sweetheart, and she wrote a great song. As a songwriter, I gravitated toward it.”
Whether Young is working on his own or collaborating with other songwriters, he’s “trying to honor the process, whatever it may be,” he said. “I’ve kind of surrendered myself to what we call ‘the song in the room.’ There’s a song that’s waiting to be written that day.”
Knowing that he’s sharing his songs with an audience he respects influences the entire process.
“The majority of our fan base is everyday people having experiences they want validated,” Young said. “Country music is one of the few genres we don’t glamorize. We talk about love and about loss. In a lot of these genres, it’s ‘let’s write the song and let them imagine us swimming in $100 bills.’”
When the pandemic threat lifts and Young is able to share music with audiences in person again, he will invite listeners to “come with an open mind and expect to have a good time.”
“I’m going to run the gamut of my whole life. We’ve worked to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and understood.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.