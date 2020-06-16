The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will be the guest speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday on Facebook for ARTivism Virginia's sixth SUN SiNG in Place Concert. The event can be seen at facebook.com/artivismvirginia/, vimeo.com/artivismvirginia/ and youtube.com/c/artivismvirginia/.
The concert, which features Bernadette "BJ" Lark of Roanoke as host and performer, will focus on environmental justice, the protection of Union Hill and the Poor People's Campaign. Also appearing will be Yara Allen, theomusicologist for Poor People's Campaign and Repairers of the Breach; local musician Devon Sproule; Jazz at Lincoln Center "trumpetess" Angeleisha L. Rodgers; and attorney Greg Buppert of the Southern Environmental Law Center.
Also appearing will be guest poet Evelyn Dent and community advocate Ella Rose, both of whom are members of Friends of Buckingham County, Virginia, a group opposed to the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline compressor station and environmental racism. Representing Roanoke will be word artist John R.F. Lewis of Infinite Way Circle and vocalist and community activist Amazetta Anderson.
ARTivism Virginia brings artists and activists together to protect Virginia's environment. Learn more by emailing artivismvirginia@gmail.com.
