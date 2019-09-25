This week’s Be There has the latest on the season opener for the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia, the Charlottesville Classical Guitar Festival & Competition, a Roger Waters performance film at the Paramount and Quiet Life Motel’s first show in its hometown.
“Mozart and Brahms”The Charlottesville Symphony is starting a new season — its 45th — with “Mozart and Brahms,” which will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center.
W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 32” and Syrian-American composer Kareem Roustom’s “Ramallah” are on the program, and pianist Albert Kim will join the orchestra and music director Benjamin Rous for Johannes Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major.”
Don’t forget the symphony’s popular Know the Score lecture series. Richard Will, associate professor in UVa’s McIntire Department of Music, will offer an insider’s peek at the program’s compositions 45 minutes before Saturday’s performance in Minor Hall. Free parking will be available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street for Saturday’s concert and at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center for Sunday’s.
Individual tickets are $45 to $10, with student tickets sold for $10. UVa students may request one free ticket each in advance, and there’s a 20% discount for UVa faculty and staff members for this weekend’s concerts. For subscriptions, call (434) 924-3139. For individual tickets, go online to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu call UVa’s arts box office at (434) 924-3376.
Classical guitar festThe third Charlottesville Classical Guitar Festival & Competition is set for 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Any guitarist 18 or older may enter the competition; the full festival fee is $60. Get all the details and register at guitarcharlottesville.com.
“Roger Waters Us + Them”“Roger Waters Us + Them” in HD can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Paramount Theater. The co-founder and songwriter of Pink Floyd filmed a performance in Amsterdam, during the European leg of his Us + Them tour in 2017 and 2018. Waters teamed up again with Sean Evans, who directed “Roger Waters The Wall.”
The film includes songs from Pink Floyd albums, including “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall,” “Animals” and “Wish You Were Here.” It’s also a chance to hear music from his “Is This the Life We Really Want?”
Tickets are $14.50, $12.50 for seniors and $10.50 for students. Get tickets online at theparamount.net, in person at the box office or by phone at (434) 979-1333.
Hometown showViolinist and composer David Schumann has performed his solo scores at the Kennedy Center before, and his Quiet Life Motel project has been heard at the Hirschhorn and the DC Jazz Festival. His Quiet Life Motel project hasn’t been on the nightlife schedule in Charlottesville, Schulman’s hometown, until now.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Quiet Life Motel’s first Charlottesville performance begins at C’ville Coffee.
Tillery, an original member of Chuck Brown’s gogo band and an important figure in the Washington, D.C., gogo and jazz scenes, also will be on the bill, as will drummer Matt Wyatt.
Cover is $10, and there’s only room for 99 listeners.
Get all the particulars at quietlifemotel.com.
From Nickelodeon to JPJNickelodeon and YouTube star JoJo Siwa is bringing her hit singles to John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. Sunday as part of her first North American tour. The singer, dancer, social media star and entrepreneur will share the songs that have brought her more than 9.7 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 8.3 million Instagram followers.
Her singles include “Boomerang,” “Kid in a Candy Store,” “Hold the Drama,” “High Top Shoes” and “Bop.”
The Belles also will be on the bill, and tickets are $67 to $37. For tickets and details, go to johnpauljonesarena.com.
Back by popular demandThe Michael Musillami Trio is on its way back to Charlottesville’s jazz fans. The Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU are bringing guitarist and composer Musillami, bassist Joe Fonda and drummer George Schuller to UVa’s Brooks Hall at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Musillami has released 15 CDs as a bandleader, and he founded his own Playscape Recordings label in 1999.
Tickets are $20 at the door; in advance, they’re $15 for general admission, $12 for paid Charlottesville Jazz Society supporters and $10 for students. For details, visit cvillejazz.org or dial (434) 249-6191. It’s also possible to get tickets at MMTrio.brownpapertickets.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.