Be There is making its way back after a summer lull to remind fans that Gladys Knight is coming to town this weekend.
Late summer brings the return of schoolday routines, and while you’re getting back into the swing of packing lunches and doing homework and getting to bed a little earlier, there’s also the fun of marking your calendars for the fuller performance schedules that mean fall is on its way.
Hear it through the grapevineShe’s known for her rhythm and blues artistry, and yet she’s in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Her chart-topping talents appeal to fans of many musical genres; she has landed No. 1 hits on pop, gospel and adult contemporary charts, as well as R&B charts. And now, the Paramount Theater is the place to catch “An Evening with Gladys Knight” at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Knight is known for such unforgettable classics as “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)” — not to mention her bold Bond theme for “License to Kill.” The seven-time Grammy Award winner has a variety of hits and half a century of experience in sharing them with listeners, so expect a night of expert interpretations.
Lockn’ loadThis year’s Lockn’ Festival will begin Thursday at Infinity Downs and Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington with a busy opening day of music. Listen for Jerry Dance Party at 3 p.m., Audacity Brass Band at 4 p.m., Midnight North at 4:30 p.m., Andy Franco and the U.N. at 5:30 p.m., Khruangbin at 6:30 p.m., Gary Clark Jr. at 8 p.m. and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 9:30 p.m.
The popular annual fest continues through Aug. 25. For tickets, camping and all the details you’ll need for a comfortable and enjoyable festival experience, go to locknfestival.com.
