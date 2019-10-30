This week’s Be There chills and thrills start with Halloween fun and move into a scary-busy week of musical treats.
Trix at IX — and treats
Tyler Dick Band and Michael Croan’s CroCo will perform for IX Art Park’s Trix at IX Halloween bash. Head to the Second Street spot at 8 p.m., and dress to impress for the costume contest.
Make sure your costume includes comfortable footwear for dancing, because the event will end with a flash mob that’ll let you show off your killer Thriller and Monster Mash dance moves.
Admission is $10; you’ll pay $7 in advance.
IX Art Park is where you’ll spend Tomtoberfest on Friday evening, so expect another costume contest, plus a beer garden and a haunted edition of a silent disco. Three Notch’d Brewing Company is co-hosting the event, and the fun starts with a block party at 5 p.m. Indoors, The Nighthawks and The Gladstones will play. Tickets can be reserved for $20 on Facebook until the event sells out.
Saturday brings ARTCHO; the third annual event will be packed with works by 50 local artists. Also on Saturday is the Dia de Los Muertos fundraiser for Sin Barreras. Get details on all these events at ixartpark.co.
Chills with King of Instruments
If you’d enjoy a chilling musical atmosphere to set the mood for your holiday revelry, the Westminster Organ Concert Series is presenting its 11th annual Children’s Halloween Concert at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
After a short program of spooky selections on the pipe organ, stick around for a tour to learn more about the instrument and how it works. It’s free; get the details you need at west minsterorganconcertseries.org or call (434) 963-4690.
Cult classic with its own cocktail
When you head to the Paramount Theater for the sixth annual screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” more than a prop bag will be waiting for you. There’s also a specialty drink: the Absolut Pleasure.
If you became a fan of the Tim Curry cult classic during the midnight-movie era, keep in mind that this fan-favorite event gets started at 9 p.m. Saturday. You won’t need to make toast and sneak it in the theater, either; the Paramount sells prop bags that contain everything you need to join the interactive party.
And if you’d like to win a life-size cutout of Curry in character as Dr. Frank N. Furter, be sure to pick up some tickets. The $20 admission package comes with a prop bag and a ticket for the drawing; the $30 package includes five tickets. For just admission and the prop bag, you’ll pay $15, and if you simply want to watch the film without dipping into a bag and playing along, you’ll pay $10. Learn more at thepara mount.net or (434) 979-1333.
Fall concert
The Free Bridge Quintet will take the Cabell Hall Auditorium stage at the University of Virginia at 8 p.m. Saturday for an evening of jazz.
The McIntire Department of Music’s faculty jazz quintet features Jeff Decker on saxophones, Robert Jospe on drums, Peter Spaar on bass, John D’earth on trumpet and flugelhorn and Butch Taylor on piano.
“Jazz Messenger: The Music of Art Blakey” will give listeners a chance to celebrate the centennial of Blakey’s birth with timeless music that never fails to inspire.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, and UVa faculty and staff members pay $13. Students get in for $5; if you’re a UVa student who reserves a seat in advance, you can listen for free. Learn more at music.virginia.edu.
Twice as nice
The latest jazz concert presentation by Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU-FM is a rare double bill at UVa’s Brooks Hall. Charlottesville’s own Gina Sobel and her new group, Gold Sounds, will team up with Spin Cycle, a New York City band.
When the music starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, fans can hear Spin Cycle’s versatile approach to jazz, New Orleans funk and punk from co-leaders Tom Christensen on tenor and soprano saxophones and Scott Neumann on drums, plus Pete McGann on guitar and Phil Palombi on bass.
Sobel is best known as a flutist, but she also brings saxophones, guitar and vocals to the mix. Her new group teams her up with drummer Joey Antico, and they’ll share the stage with Ian Dansey on guitar and pedal steel, Garen Dorsey on keyboards and Matt Wood on bass.
Tickets at the door are $25; get them in advance at spincycle.brownpapertickets.com for $20 general admission, $15 for paid Charlottesville Jazz Society supporters and $10 for students. For information, call (434) 249-6191.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.