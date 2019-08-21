This week’s Be There compilation has the latest on a groundbreaking trio of “Star Wars” films, a Louisa festival celebrating African American culture and a production of “Steel Magnolias” that’s set in an actual beauty salon.
A theater not so far, far awayThe Paramount Theater will bring the original three “Star Wars” films to the big screen this weekend. If you’re more familiar with characters and storylines from the more recent film installments, here’s your chance to catch up on some iconic figures and backstories from the heart of the franchise.
Look for screenings of “Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope” at 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Sunday, “Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, and “Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” at 4 p.m. Sunday.
If you’d enjoy seeing all three films one after the other, Sunday is your day.
Each film is $10; youth tickets for ages 12 and younger are $8. Get all the details at the paramount.net or dial (434) 979-1333.
African American Heritage FestivalLast year, Louisa County’s inaugural African American Heritage Festival drew more than 1,400 attendees. This year’s event, which Louisa NAACP will present from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School in Louisa, is expected to pack in even more.
Expect church choirs, dancers, drummers, poets, motorcycle groups, history presentations and exhibits, plenty of food and a wide variety of vendors. There also will be opportunities to learn about community resources and retail businesses that make a difference.
Admission is free. For details, call (434) 960-3554.
‘Steel Magnolias’ in a salonIf you’re a fan of the film version of “Steel Magnolias” and the beloved stage production, the Scottsville Center for Arts and Nature is adding a curl of realism for an extra spritz of hold on your heart.
Head to Images Salon in Scottsville — which will stand in for Trudy’s beauty shop, at the heart of the action — at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Victory Hall Players is presenting Robert Harding’s play about the families we’re born with, the ones we build for ourselves and the tribe that keeps us sane when the going gets rough.
Tickets are $20; students and seniors pay $15. Seating is limited, so make your reservations soon. Go to scottsvillecenterforartsandnature.org for details.