This week’s Be There has the latest on an afternoon of Italian Baroque music, the premiere of a new documentary by five black Charlottesville High School students and the beginning of a series of free theater workshops.
‘Late Have I Loved Thee’
Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble will present melodic and playful works by Vivaldi, Scarlatti, Uccellini and Pandolfi in “Late Have I Loved Thee: Passionate Italian Baroque” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Comforter Roman Catholic Church.
Listen for an all-instrumental program featuring Rebecca Lindell Reed on Baroque cello, Fiona Hughes on Baroque violin and Anne Timberlake on recorders. It’s a chance to explore the qualities that make Italian Baroque music distinct and memorable, including its improvisation and instrumentation choices.
The ensemble also will present the program at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Staunton and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Richmond.
Tickets are $25; students get in for free. For information, visit tnbaroque.org, email info@tnbaroque.org or call (434) 409-3424.
Another ‘Side’ of the story
The premiere of a new documentary film by five African American teen filmmakers will give community members a chance to see contemporary life from a fresh perspective.
“A Different Side ...” will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center.
The filmmakers, students at Charlottesville High School, are using the medium of film to show what it’s like to grow up as a young black man in Central Virginia. They composed their own original score for the film, too.
Learn more and register for Thursday’s event at adifferentside.eventbrite.com.
Addressing privilege through theater
“Theatre of the Oppressed Lab: Creativity and Democracy” is the first workshop in a series offered by Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department. It’ll take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Maxwell Black Box Theatre in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, and no theater experience is needed.
Participants will join Brad Stoller, associate professor of theater arts; drama therapist Mecca Burns; and artist and community activist Matthew Slaats, creative director of PauseLab, for a collection of games and exercises to explore issues of power and privilege and help strengthen democracy on the community level.
Stoller and Burns were trained in Theatre of the Oppressed techniques by creator Augusta Boal, and they have led workshops in Uganda, Kenya, Spain and Romania, as well as across the U.S.
Mark your calendars for other workshops in the series on Oct. 19 and Nov. 16, with another in the new year, on Jan. 18, 2020.
The workshop is free, but registering ahead of time is required. Call Stoller at (434) 961-5246 or email bstoller@pvcc.edu. To find out more about other PVCC Theatre Department events, go to PVCC.edu/performingarts.
