With the excitement of fall in the air and the relaxed vibe of summer still hanging on, this week’s Be There happenings will help listeners start a new season with music and learning.
Front Porch fundraiserLove Canon and Mighty Joshua are joining forces to present a fundraising concert for The Front Porch at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sprint Pavilion.
Mighty Joshua shares the power of reggae and the spirit of African percussion, including djembe and djun djun drums. He has served as Virginia Reggae Ambassador and Artist of the Year.
Love Canon takes pop hits from the 1980s and 1990s and gives them a bluegrass spin with traditional instrumentation. Listen for Jesse Harper on guitar and vocals, Adam Larrabee on banjo, Andy Thacker on mandolin, Darrell Muller on standup bass and Jay Starling on resonator guitar. “Cover Story” is the band’s fourth album.
VIP tickets are $100, or two for $150. General admission tickets are $25. Get tickets in person at the Downtown Visitor Center, order them online at sprint pavilion.com or dial (877) 272-8849.
Indigo Girls at the Pavilion, too
Fridays After Five, featuring the music of The Skip Castro Band, is moving to Thursday this week so fans can hear the Indigo Girls at 7 p.m. Friday at Sprint Pavilion.
H.C. McEntire, the frontwoman of Mount Moriah, will open Friday’s show for the Grammy Award-winning folk duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers.
Tickets will be $49 lower pavilion reserved and $35 general admission. Learn more online at sprintpavilion.com.
All that brassThe tuba/euphonium cover band Tubular will be on hand Saturday for the University of Virginia McIntire Department of Music’s 2019 BrassFest. The day-long celebration of brass instruments includes master classes with guest artists, sessions with faculty members and lots of music.
The afternoon performance, at 4:30 p.m. in Cabell Hall Auditorium, puts Tubular in the spotlight to perform the music of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Listen for Greg Batista and Michael Brown on euphonium, Scott Devereaux and Carol Jantsch on tuba and Andy Emerich on drums.
The evening recital brings Rachel Childers and John Mayhood to the Cabell Hall Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m. for works for horn and piano, plus performances by UVa students and faculty members. Admission is free. For details, dial (434) 924-3052.
Tabla and guitarMiles Pearce and Loren Oppenheimer will present an afternoon of Spanish guitar and Indian tabla in the Orchard Room at Albemarle CiderWorks from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Pets are welcome if they stay outdoors and remain on leashes. Cider and light picnic fare can be purchased at the rain-or-shine event, which is free. Call (434) 297-2326 or go online to albemarleciderworks.com.
Bebop and jazzStephanie Nakasian and the Richmond Jazz All-Stars will be joining forces at 7 p.m. Sunday at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church — Unitarian Universalist to present classic works by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey and Horace Silver, among other artists.
Jazz vocalist Nakasian is bringing what she calls her dream band — featuring saxophonist James “Saxmo” Gates, pianist Weldon Hill, bassist Michael Hawkins and drummer Billy Williams — to Charlottesville for the first time.
Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 general admission, $15 for paid supporters of the Charlottesville Jazz Society and $10 for students. For tickets and details, go to bebopconcert.brownpapertickets.com or call (434) 249-6191.
And speaking of Charlottesville’s first family of jazz, Nakasian’s daughter, jazz vocalist Veronica Swift, released “Confessions,” her latest album, on Aug. 30. Swift’s Mack Avenue Records debut teams her up with pianists Benny Green and Emmet Cohen.
