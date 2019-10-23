This week’s Be There buffet is filled with options for seasonal fun at your favorite haunts.
2019 Mock Stars Ball
The Mock Stars Ball gives local bands a chance to portray some of their own favorite acts for Halloween. This year’s two-night event, hosted by Paige Campbell, includes an inaugural art show and raises funds for the Shelter for Help in Emergency in honor of Whitney French.
Friday’s lineup includes CR from DR as Father John Misty, Dropping Julia as Amy Winehouse, The Currys as The Beatles, Will Overman as The Band, Breakers/Astronomers as Queens of the Stone Age, Bombpop as Television and Studebaker Huck as Nirvana.
Saturday’s performers include Billy and Molly of The Judy Chops as Sonny and Cher (and other duet teams), Sweet Afton as Dixie Chicks, Jam Thicket as The Who, Choose Your Own Adventure as Steely Dan, Koda Kerl as Bob Seger, Stray Fossa as The Killers, The Unholy Four as Bad Religion and Still Cyco as Suicidal Tendencies.
Head to thesoutherncville.com for information.
‘The Haunting of Hill House’
Gorilla Theater Productions’ new thriller, “The Haunting of Hill House,” brings the chills of Shirley Jackson’s classic work to Charlottesville audiences. Performances are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and 2.
Director Jack Rakes’ cast includes Marty Moore as Mrs. Dudley, Rachel Martinez as Eleanor, Kendall Aiguier Stewart as Theodora, David Wilkerson as Dr. Montague, Charlie Gilliam as Luke, Jfur as Mrs. Montague and Peter Conklin as Arthur.
Cory Capron designed the original score and sound to help build the sense of suspense and dread felt by the characters as the house’s environment seems to close in around them.
For tickets — $15, $10 for students and seniors — go to gorillatheaterproductions.com or call (434) 233-4456.
‘Symphonic Masquerade’
Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra returns to the Paramount on Friday evening for its annual fundraising concert. “Symphonic Masquerade — An Evening of Fantasy and Flight” begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Music director Peter Wilson will lead the orchestra in a program that salutes the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. Listen for Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Stravinsky’s Suite from “The Firebird” and John Williams’ “Flying Theme” from “E.T.”
Tickets are $75 for a premium balcony package that includes hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a private reception after the concert with Wilson and the musicians; you’ll pay $30 for orchestra seating. Get tickets and information at theparamount.net or (434) 979-1333.
Book Sale recital
Pianist Janet Muse will present a recital at 7 p.m. Monday at Central Library to draw attention to the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale.
Head to the second floor of the library to hear Muse perform selections from music books she has purchased over the years at the annual Book Sale. Her program will include music by George Gershwin, the BeeGees, Jelly Roll Morton, James Taylor and J.S. Bach.
The recital is free. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the sale, which will take place from Nov. 2 through Nov. 10 at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Gordon Avenue Library. For information, visit jmrlfriends.org or dial (434) 978-4874.
Fire’s fall concert
The women’s a cappella chamber ensemble Fire will present its fall concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Charlottesville’s First Presbyterian Church.
The performance is free, and an offering will be taken to benefit PACEM, which provides overnight shelter to homeless men and women.
For information, visit firesingscharlottesville.wordpress.com or call (434) 825-7404.
