This week’s Be There confections include a symphonic salute to famous English poets, an evening of laughs with the host of “The Daily Show” and a historical interpreter’s one-woman show at Piedmont Virginia Community College.
‘British Riches’ at UVa
The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will present song cycles by Benjamin Britten and Ralph Vaughan Williams during its “British Riches” concert at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center.
Tenor Zachary Wilder will sing musical settings of poems by A.E. Houseman; Percy Bysshe Shelley; Alfred, Lord Tennyson; Samuel Taylor Coleridge; Thomas Middleton; William Wordsworth; Wilfred Owen; John Keats; and William Shakespeare.
The program includes George Butterworth’s “A Shropshire Lad: Rhapsody for Orchestra,” Britten’s “Nocturne,” Vaughan Williams’ “On Wenlock Edge,” Malcolm Arnold’s “Tam O’Shanter Overture” and Grace Williams’ “Elegy for Strings.”
Saturday’s tickets are $45 to $10; Sunday’s are $45 to $20. Each UVa student can request a free ticket in advance. Get them at (434) 924-3376 or artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. Free parking is available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage.
Noah’s ‘Loud & Clear Tour 2020’
Trevor Noah’s comedy tour has sold out more than 75 North American dates so far, and the latest date for the Emmy Award-winning host of “The Daily Show” will be Friday’s John Paul Jones Arena appearance.
Many fans know Noah for his television show and comedy specials — he has written, produced and starred in eight comedy specials so far — but he’s also popular on the stand-up circuit. Before the end of June, Noah will make audiences laugh in England, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany and Switzerland, too.
Get all the particulars at johnpauljones arena.com.
From ‘Harriet’ to PVCC
Actor, author and historical interpreter Morgan McCoy will present “Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the White House” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Main Stage Theatre in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC. If you saw the film “Harriet,” you saw McCoy playing the role of Jesse.
Her original one-woman show will follow the journeys of women from Africa in the 1600s to today’s America. McCoy’s show combines the stories of historical figures, including Harriet Tubman, Coretta Scott King, RSA Parks, Joseph Baker and Michelle Obama, with those of fictional characters.
Tickets are $12; students and seniors pay $10. Get them online at PVCC.edu/performing arts, call the box office at (434) 961-5376 or stop by Greenberry’s Coffee in Barracks Road Shoping Center.
It’s part of a busy week for theater events at Piedmont.
The One Mic Stand spoken-word open-mic series returns at 7 p.m. Thursday. If you’d like to perform, sign up for a slot starting at 6 p.m. at the box office in the Dickinson Building lobby.
“In-Form: Shapes of Contemporary Improvisation,” a workshop led by expressive arts instructor Macaco Nova York, begins at 6 p.m. Friday; pre-registration at (434) 961-5246 or bstoller@pvcc.edu is preferred, but not required. Both free events will be in PVCC’s Maxwell Black Box Theatre.
