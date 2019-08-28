This week’s Be There options include the first concert in a local series’ 40th season, a comedy ventriloquism event at Piedmont Virginia Community College, Maupintown Media’s new exploration of local entertainment in the days of segregation, The Front Porch’s evening with the John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band, and the return of the Virginia Festival of the Wheel.
Four decades at WestminsterOrganist Catalina Vicens, a specialist in performance on historic keyboard instruments, will be the featured artist in the opening recital of the Westminster Organ Concert Series’ 40th season. She will present “A Musical Pilgrimage from the Middle Ages to the Baroque” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Vicens, originally from Chile, serves as guest professor of harpsichord at Oberlin Conservatory and is a doctoral candidate at Leiden University. Her program will include works by William Byrd, Conrad Paumann and Juan Cabanilles, as well as some of the earliest known written selections for keyboard instruments.
Westminster’s Taylor & Boody all-mechanical Baroque-style organ has 18 stops and more than 1,100 pipes, and the series was organized in 1980 to share the instrument with the public. There’s plenty of parking behind the church, and the sanctuary is accessible to wheelchairs.
To learn more about Friday’s free concert, the season ahead and the series’ rich past, visit westminsterorgan concertseries.org.
Throwing her voicesComedienne and ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger will be bringing her rib-tickling cast of characters to the Main Stage Theatre in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at 7:30 p.m. Friday to help Piedmont Virginia Community College launch its new Fine Arts and Performance season.
Listen for a grumpy old guy, a spirited little girl and an inebriated camel, among other characters. Trefzger also is known for her vocal illusions and her amusing interactions with members of the audience.
The television program “Star Search” first brought Trefzger and her talents to a national audience. She’s featured in the comedy/documentary film “I’m No Dummy,” which dives into the art of ventriloquism. You’ve probably seen her work on Comedy Central, Lifetime and TNN, too.
Tickets are $15; seniors and students pay $12. You can get tickets online at PVCC.edu/performingarts, from the PVCC cashier’s office during its normal business hours, at Greenberry’s Coffee at Barracks Road Shopping Center or by phone from the PVCC box office at (434) 961-5376. The box office also will open two hours before the show.
Screening and discussionDon’t forget the premiere of Lorenzo Dickerson’s new documentary about the Paramount Theater during the days of segregation. “3rd Street: Best Seats in the House,” which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount, takes audience members back to the days when African American patrons had to use the Third Street entrance to the theater and were allowed to sit only in the balcony.
Listen for personal recollections from local residents who watched movies and other presentations from the balcony. And after the screening, Dickerson will participate in a question-and-answer session with the audience that’ll be moderated by Terri Allard, host of “Charlottesville Inside-Out” on VPM PBS.
The event is $12. Learn more at theparamount.net or (434) 979-1333.
Front Porch bluegrassThe John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band will take the stage at The Front Porch at 8 p.m. Thursday to share a supergroup session with local audiences.
Each performer brings a wealth of musical experiences to the effort. Acoustic guitarist, mandolinist and vocalist John Jorgenson teamed up with Herb Pedersen, who adds banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals, to form the country rock group Desert Rose Band.
Jorgenson, a 2008 Grammy Award winner for best country instrumental with Brad Paisley, portrayed legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt in the feature film “Head in the Clouds.”
Pedersen played in both The Dillards and Old and In the Way.
Bassist Mark Fain spent 13 years touring and recording with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. His jazz, country, bluegrass and gospel work has included tours and recordings with the Dixie Chicks, Alan Jackson, Travis Tritt, Dwight Yoakam, Alison Krauss and Dolly Parton.
Multi-instrumentalist Patrick Sauber is known for his work on guitar, mandolin and banjo. He appeared on screen in “The Mighty Wind” and has toured with Peter Rowan and Laurie Lewis.
Learn more and get tickets at frontporchcville.org.
The group, known as J2B2, recorded its debut album, “From the Crow’s Nest,” in Sheryl Crow’s home barn studio in Nashville, Tennessee.
Car lovers fighting cancerBoar’s Head Resort is the place for the bigger and better Virginia Festival of the Wheel, which takes place Saturday and Sunday. Rare automobiles, familiar classics and collectors’ dream rides will be among the vehicles on display.
Attractions will include a drive-in movie night, a fireworks show and the Jefferson Trail Tour. All proceeds will be donated to the University of Virginia Cancer Center, and additional donations and sponsorships will be welcomed to help the cause. Get all the details online at VAFestivalOfTheWheel.com.
Kingfish unveils his new albumYou’ve seen him everywhere from “The Steve Harvey Show” to “The Rachael Ray Show” and plenty of blues venues in between, and now he’s coming to Charlottesville.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will introduce audiences to music from his Alligator Records debut, “Kingfish,” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall.
The 20-year-old blues guitarist and vocalist from Clarksdale, Mississippi, is opening a baker’s dozen Vampire Weekend dates in August and September, in addition to leading his own inaugural headlining tour, “Fish Grease: A Juke Joint Tour.”
Tickets are $15, $12 in advance. Get them online at thesoutherncville.com.
Music in the mountainsThe food and libations available at the Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival are detailed in this week’s Buzz Bites, but we’d be dropping the ball if we didn’t mention Saturday’s musical options.
Listen for Jessica Weaver and Silver Linings, Bennie Dodd, Dark Hollow Bluegrass, Leon Rector and David Gilmore. And don’t worry about finding a place to park in downtown Madison; just park for free at Madison County High School or the Fair Grounds and catch a shuttle bus to get back and forth. The free, rain-or-shine event also tempts visitors with artisans and craft vendors, living history and pony rides and magic shows for children. Learn more at madisonva.com.
